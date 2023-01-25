Sun Valley Culinary Institute offers a triple threat this weekend

Over books and blogs, chef Cynthia Nims has written eloquently about the food scene in the Northwest for decades. Her distinct voice helps shed light on tips and tricks to help in the kitchen.
“Food touches all of our lives in some way,” she said.
This weekend, she returns to the Wood River Valley for three unique appearances.
Gourmet Game Night Friday, Jan. 27., 6 p.m. — $120
Nims’s 2010 book “Gourmet Game Night,” came from a love of having friends over for old school games like Dominoes, Scrabble, Balderdash and maybe even Settlers of Catan, if they were feeling feisty.
“I’m a fan of sitting around the table together with dice and cards and a board game versus more electronic games,” Nims said. “I was always loved the tactile pleasure of being around a table and sharing that experience with people.”
Anyone who has hosted a game night knows the snacks are paramount—perhaps even more than the games. Some people may assume that the games start only when the food is finished. Those people would be wrong, Nims says—the two should be enjoyed simultaneously.
Nims will use fun trivia questions to engage the audience.
Attendees will learn marinating, roasting, mandoline and caramel-making. Recipes include herb-marinated shrimp; roasted red potatoes with bacon-chive creme fraiche; celery, radish and parsley salad with lemon dressing and brown-butter caramel cake.
Preserving Family Recipes Saturday, Jan. 28, 10:30 a.m. — Free
Nims still has a folder of her mother’s hand-written recipes.
“It can be such a valuable way to preserve memories and share family history,” Nims said.
She still remembers how her mom would make cheese and crackers.
“It’s a relatively straightforward recipe,” Nims said. “It’s not elaborate, but meaningful recipes don’t have to be wildly complex. The very simplest things have an important tie to our past and our memories.”
Her mom would use olio for the dough base and soft cheese. Cynthia has updated it to use butter and grated cheese.
“It’s a recipe I still love today,” Nims said. “I still feel that deep connection and memory of my mom.”
She will discuss the importance of preserving family recipes at The Community Library in Ketchum for free. Register on their website, www.comlib.org.
“Libraries are often centers for community engagement on so many different levels,” Nims said.
Attendees are encouraged to bring family recipes of their own for a writing workshop to capture those memories.
Homemade Salty Snacks Sunday, Jan. 29, 1 p.m. — $70
Nims has always preferred savory snacks to sweets. Her book “Salty Snacks” was in part a reaction to the saturation of cookie books.
“I’m a big fan of chips, olives, cheese, nuts, popcorn,” Nims said.
Attendees will learn how to prepare fennel bulbs, deep fry vegetable chips and use a pasta machine to roll out cracker dough.
“Actually making healthy snacks yourself is the perfect way to control what goes into them,” Nims said.
Recipes include poppy seed crackers, fennel bagna cauda, deviled ham with pickled peppers and parsnip and carrot chips. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In