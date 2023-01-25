Sun Valley Culinary Institute offers a triple threat this weekend

Cynthia Nims comes to the Wood River Valley for three speaking engagements this weekend.

 Photo courtesy of the Sun Valley Culinary Institute

Over books and blogs, chef Cynthia Nims has written eloquently about the food scene in the Northwest for decades. Her distinct voice helps shed light on tips and tricks to help in the kitchen.

“Food touches all of our lives in some way,” she said.

This weekend, she returns to the Wood River Valley for three unique appearances.

