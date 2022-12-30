Sun Valley Culinary Institute announces new director

By nature, Chef Andrew Floyd is curious.
“I’m always interested in why things happen,” Floyd said. “I will always try to hunt down the answers.”
He is suspicious of anyone in the kitchen who does something simply because that’s the way they’ve always done it.
“Is there historical context?” Floyd asked. “What is the science behind it? What role does that ingredient play in the dish?”
He seeks to inspire that same curiosity in his students.
“It is first and foremost a craft—one that requires constant technical repetition, but it is also a lifelong journey of education,” Floyd said. “If you can get students to understand that, then they will have a fruitful career they will never tire of.”
In early 2023, Floyd will take over as Sun Valley Culinary Institute’s (SVCI) Culinary Director. With Chef Geoff Felsenthal stepping down, Floyd brings 22 years of teaching experience, 12 years of restaurant cooking and 17 years of professional culinary management.
“I hope to be able to fine tune what has already been created and embellish the curriculum with my own experience as an educator,” Floyd said.
He also wants to add education about the diverse global culinary landscape available to chefs today.
“It’s important for chefs to be able to cater to a diverse well traveled clientele and to do so authentically,” Floyd said.
He spent years studying French cuisine with a concentration on the food and wines of Provence. He is fluent in French and Spanish and has a developing understanding of Italian.
“The cuisine of every different country is the truest expression of that country’s identity,” Floyd said. “Language is the ultimate conduit to understanding that identity. The subtle variations of dishes can be observed but might be missed if you are not able to grasp them through language. I’ve found that being able to communicate directly in the native tongue of that country has opened doors that others would find closed. I’ve learned so much from chef’s and producers of the different countries I’ve been fortunate to live in or visit.”
He only visited Idaho for the first time last summer on a motorcycle tour.
“I was blown away by the intensity of green colors in the agricultural land north and west of the Grand Tetons,” Floyd said. “I’m fascinated by why the Basque chose this state to settle down. I love that it is a state that embraces raising sheep.”
Since that visit, he has been digging into the origin story of Sun Valley.
“I’m impressed by the vision and guts that Averell Harriman had in creating this world class resort,” Floyd said. “I’m eager to explore the Wood River Valley and the rest of the state.”
Once upon a time, he lived in Crested Butte, Colorado.
“I love the mountains, and I love small well-knit communities,” Floyd said. “When I read the posting for this position, it called out to me. I could marry my love of teaching with my desire to live in a small, mountain community.”
He believes small class size is crucial to culinary education.
“All the participants (at SVCI) are deeply involved and emotionally engaged in making this small school a success,” Floyd said.
He looks forward to collaborating through SVCI’s externships.
“Weaving the rest of the culinary community into the success of the students is also a great way to ensure the school’s and students’ success as well as to provide much needed resources to the culinary community,” Floyd said.
When he looks around at the Wood River Valley, he sees a vital and growing food scene that is plagued by the same stresses that many mountain towns face.
“You can tell those working in the industry that have managed to overcome those obstacles love living here,” Floyd said. “Ultimately, how the community handles the two obvious symbiotic issues of staffing and lodging will lead to a better food scene by attracting talent that can thrive here.” ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In