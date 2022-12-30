Sun Valley Culinary Institute announces new director

In early 2023, Floyd will take over as Sun Valley Culinary Institute’s Culinary Director. Floyd brings 22 years of teaching experience, 12 years of restaurant cooking and 17 years of professional culinary management.

 Photo courtesy of Sun Valley Culinary Institute

By nature, Chef Andrew Floyd is curious.

“I’m always interested in why things happen,” Floyd said. “I will always try to hunt down the answers.”

He is suspicious of anyone in the kitchen who does something simply because that’s the way they’ve always done it.

