Community School students run through a dress rehearsal for their upcoming production of “Grease.”

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Nostalgia can be a time machine. Watching “Grease,” it’s hard not to be dazzled by retro cars, leather jackets and poodle skirts.

However, the musical isn’t noteworthy for what is dated but rather what has endured. The students of Rydell High face drug abuse, body dysmorphia, violence, teen pregnancy, first loves, first heartbreaks and more, growing from their mistakes all the while.

Elizabeth Dahlen, a junior at the Sun Valley Community School, plays Eugene in their production of “Grease.”

