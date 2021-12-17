The Sun Valley Resort will celebrate its 85th birthday on Tuesday, Dec. 21 from 6-9 p.m.—which is perfect, because that’s right after the early bird special.
This event is free. Enjoy the lights and listen to carolers throughout the Sun Valley Village.
Just so you know, the Sun Valley Carolers are not accepting any new members. Believe me. They’ve made that abundantly clear after every audition tape I’ve sent.
