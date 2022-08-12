18-08-08 ARTS arts and crafts festival@.jpg

The annual Sun Valley Center Arts and Crafts Festival is scheduled to be held Aug 12-14 at Atkinson Park in Ketchum.

 Courtesy photo

Sun Valley Arts & Crafts Festival Director Art Daves believes it’s imperative artists and patrons interact face-to-face.

“In short, they learn from each other,” Daves said. “Attendees can learn about an artist’s inspiration, technique, materials and process. Artists can learn first-hand what patrons might want that might differ from what they are selling.”

This event is free. Sun Valley Arts & Crafts does not take commissions as some other festivals do.

jthyne@mtexpress.com

Load comments