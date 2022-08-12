Sun Valley Arts & Crafts Festival Director Art Daves believes it’s imperative artists and patrons interact face-to-face.
“In short, they learn from each other,” Daves said. “Attendees can learn about an artist’s inspiration, technique, materials and process. Artists can learn first-hand what patrons might want that might differ from what they are selling.”
This event is free. Sun Valley Arts & Crafts does not take commissions as some other festivals do.
“We want the money to be spent with the artists,” Daves said. “In many cases, art festivals are their lifeblood.”
The 53rd Annual Sun Valley Arts & Crafts Festival comes to Atkinson Park Aug. 12-14, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. on Sunday. Check out vendors from all across the country.
Each year introduces new artists to the Wood River Valley, blending long-time veterans with fresh visionaries.
“This mix of artists makes the festival feel at home to the patrons here, while at the same time re-energizing the look and feel of the festival each year,” Daves said.
There are 12 distinct fine art categories: Ceramics, Drawing, Fiber, Glass, Jewelry, Metalwork, Mixed Media, Painting, Photography, Printmaking, Sculpture and Woodworking. Artists submitted their work online, and back in March, a jury of professional artists and collectors selected who would a part of the festival.
Those selected include 132 professional artists from 27 states.
“The artists love getting into the mountains, in the summer, with a small town setting,” Daves said.
There are eight local artists with 11 more from different parts of Idaho.
“With so many new artists relocating here over the past couple of years, it’s our hope to have even more local representation here in future years,” Daves said.
There are no commercial artists.
“Our goal is for true, professional artists to sell their original works here that they make with their own hands,” Daves said. “It’s far more authentic for a patron here to buy directly from that artist, rather than from a store employee, for example.”
The Sun Valley Music Festival will have a photo exhibition at the Sun Valley Arts & Crafts Festival.
“All events in this area are vying to reach our general population, our visitors already here, plus bring new visitors to the valley,” Daves said. “It simply seems logical to work together to expose these community events to as broad a population as possible.”
Local food vendors include KB’s, Sun Valley Brewery, The Smokey Bone BBQ, Woodfire Pizza and Joe’s Juice. Blaze and Kelly, Beverly Lovers and Bacon Drive will perform live music. There are areas for picnics and kids.
There are several local sponsors and partners, including Atkinsons’ Market, D.L. Evans Bank, Cox Communications, Boise State Public Radio and Renewal By Andersen. These groups promote the event, as well as underwrite key ancillary components of the event like the Kids’ Activity Area, music acts on the music stage, the Artists’ Breakfast and the $1,000 prize to the Best of Show winner.
“Their support elevates it to a true special event,” Daves said.
Volunteers make the festival possible, booth sitting while artists take breaks.
“We want this to continue to be a cherished community event, where people can socialize with their neighbors, escape some bad headlines, and be uplifted and inspired by art,” Daves said. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In