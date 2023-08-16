People were leaving with smiles on their faces and artwork under their arms from the Sun Valley Arts and Crafts Festival, which brought more than 100 artists from around the country to Atkinson Park in Ketchum to showcase their artwork for three days this past weekend.

“The 2023 Sun Valley Arts & Crafts Festival was no doubt another success. We had very strong support and interest from the community as usual, and the artists continue to flock here because of that support,” said Art Daves, executive director of the festival. “We hope to see everyone back next year on Aug. 9-11,”

Daves added that they hit their usual mark of 6,000 attendees for the three days.

Artist Holly Manneck and her pop art take on Ernest Hemingway at the Sun Valley Arts and Crafts Festival.

