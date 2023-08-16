People were leaving with smiles on their faces and artwork under their arms from the Sun Valley Arts and Crafts Festival, which brought more than 100 artists from around the country to Atkinson Park in Ketchum to showcase their artwork for three days this past weekend.
“The 2023 Sun Valley Arts & Crafts Festival was no doubt another success. We had very strong support and interest from the community as usual, and the artists continue to flock here because of that support,” said Art Daves, executive director of the festival. “We hope to see everyone back next year on Aug. 9-11,”
Daves added that they hit their usual mark of 6,000 attendees for the three days.
Father-daughter duo Larry and Lindsey Fox got a chance to spend time together as their booths were next to one another. He lives in Michigan and Lindsey lives in Portland, Oregon. They also ended up getting “Best Of” awards for their respective categories.
Larry Fox’s art focused on woodwork, and his daughter Lindsey displayed her unique mountain landscape paintings.
“We haven’t seen each other since last Christmas, and it’s nice to spend time together. I used to take her and her sister along with me as kids to art shows,” Larry said.
There was a wide variety of artists exhibiting ceramics, glass, jewelry, mixed media, painting, photography, drawing, metalwork, sculptures, woodworking and more.
Carlos Montanaro of Indio, California, displayed his unique blend of art and jewelry using timepieces as his base. He started recycling watches and using the mechanical pieces as art. It evolved over time, no pun intended, until he also started making jewelry.
“We turn them into new works of art,” Montanaro said, as he was showing his watch, which was an American Railroad pocket watch he had turned into a wrist watch with the Birth of Venus.
There were several local jewelry makers exhibiting, including Glynn Powell, Lee Drake and Kary Kjesbo.
Local fine art photographer Anne Jeffery showcased her etherial compositions, which layers her photographs of flowers, butterflies, birds and landscapes with splashes of color and other effects in Photoshop.
Local artist Christopher Brown and his drawings were also featured at the festival.
The process of curating the show began in March with a panel of local professional artists and collectors selecting the vendors. This year, Daves said there was 132 artists from 26 states and British Columbia.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In