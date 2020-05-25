The Hailey City Council recently announced the cancellation of this year’s Summer’s End—The Draper Rendezvous music festival, originally scheduled for the week of Aug. 17-23.
Luke Henry, a.k.a. DrSwanMusic, who organizes the entire event, released a statement last week that both elaborates upon this year’s cancellation and outlines his plans for next year.
“Our main concern is the safety and health of others. We care about each and every one of you and our community,” Henry said. “Creating a safe festival environment, even in greatly reduced capacity, is unrealistic, as many of our key service providers are incapable of providing these services.
“Our goal and purpose is to continue to ensure that we will be able to provide Summer’s End—The Draper Rendezvous to friends, family, associates, all parties and especially you, the fans, for the next many years in the Wood River Valley.”
Henry continued to say that, with all the uncertainty surrounding the near future and without a vaccine, it is impossible to envision a safe, large-scale event going ahead this summer.
With thousands of music lovers and dozens of bands—both regional and from out of state—Henry and the city council agreed the festival could not realistically move forward this August.
Looking to the future, however, Henry has confirmed the dates of the 2021 Summer’s End. All of the Road to Summer’s End hype concerts and the main festival in Lions Park have been rescheduled to take place Aug. 23-29, 2021, and DrSwanMusic has added additional musical acts to the already robust lineup, raising his tally of bands over 70.
The full roster includes Thunderpussy, The Mother Hips, Kitchen Dwellers, The Weary Times, St. Terrible and dozens more spread across the full week and performing at numerous venues in Bellevue, Hailey, Ketchum and Sun Valley.
With so many acts packed into one festival, he has arranged to expand the core Lions Park series by another day.
While concerts cannot proceed as initially planned this year, Henry is working with bands to fill some of that void with virtual livestream performances. The aim is to help promote bands that can no longer depend on touring.
Henry’s statement also announced that all current ticket holders for the 2020 concert series will be personally contacted and given the option for either a full refund or to be upgraded to VIP access and receive plenty of swag for the 2021 season.
The same offer will be made to those who held tickets for other cancelled DrSwanMusic events—including Hardwood Heart’s March 19 concert at The Red Shoe, Lost Ox’s April 13 concert at The Red Shoe, and Supersuckers’ May 30 performance at Sun Valley Brewery.
Looking optimistically towards next year, Henry expressed his sincere gratitude to the entire Wood River Valley community.
“Thank you for being a community as one, and showing the light through the darkness of the global pandemic we are living through,” Henry said. “Keep the faith and accept the good and thank you for helping ensure the love and music never stop.”
To learn more, find a list of bands and review ticketing options, keep an eye on summersenddraperrendezvous.com for updates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
enough. s.v. without summer music is just overkill at this stage of the "flu " season. think about it---- this is the first time in the history of mankind that the WORLD was shut down. we can still be careful and not change the world around us
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In