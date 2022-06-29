Submit your nominations for the Governor's Awards in the Arts by July 15

Gov. Brad Little and First Lady Teresa Little need your help in selecting the 2022 Governor Awards in the Arts.
“The awards recognize and encourage excellence in the arts in Idaho and stimulate and support awareness of the arts throughout the state,” said Jocelyn Robertson, Public Information Officer/Literature Director of the Idaho Commission on the Arts, in a statement.
Submit your nominations to the Idaho Commission on the Arts at arts.idaho.gov/discover/#awards by July 15. Award categories include Excellence in the Arts, Excellence in Folk and Traditional Arts, Support of the Arts, Support of Arts Education and Excellence in Arts Administration.
Nominations must include a brief description of why the nominee deserves the award, three to five letters of recommendation and supporting materials such as articles, résumés or artist statements. Examples of artwork are strongly encouraged for the Excellence in the Arts and Traditional Arts categories. Nominees must be Idaho residents, businesses based in Idaho, organizations or communities that have, through creative accomplishments or distinguished service, made a significant contribution to the cultural life of Idaho.
Arts Commissioners review the submissions and make recommendations to Gov. Little, who makes the final decisions.
“The Idaho Commission on the Arts endeavors to provide quality experiences in the arts for all Idahoans by promoting excellence, education in the arts, access to the arts, and community investment in the arts,” Robertson wrote.
For any questions, reach out to info@arts.idaho.gov. ￼
