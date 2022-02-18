DJ Arlen is hosting a 70s disco night at Kasino Club in Stanley on Sunday, Feb. 20, at 7:30 p.m. Costumes are encouraged. Get ready to boogie. This event is free.
Modern times are such a drag. Have you ever noticed how everything in the past is always better? Everything was better about the 70s. Just think about it. Disco! Lava lamps! Platform shoes! Pet rocks! The gas shortage! Pollution! Inflation! Watergate! Urban Decay! The Eagles! The Vietnam War! No cell phones!
Simpler times.
