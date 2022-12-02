Standing on the shoulders of giants - new sculpture commemorates women's suffrage

On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Idaho State Historical Society’s Executive Director Janet L. Gallimore will discuss the journey to realize the Idaho Women’s Suffrage Commemorative Sculpture in The Community Library at 6 p.m.

A new bronze sculpture, soon to be unveiled on the Idaho State House grounds, presents an enigmatic figure gliding over 14 pairs of shoes, stepping in the footsteps of past Idaho women leaders.

Idaho State Historical Society’s Executive Director Janet L. Gallimore helped bring it to fruition.

“The shoes represent different ages, different geography, different time periods, different styles,” Gallimore said.

