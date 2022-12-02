A new bronze sculpture, soon to be unveiled on the Idaho State House grounds, presents an enigmatic figure gliding over 14 pairs of shoes, stepping in the footsteps of past Idaho women leaders.
Idaho State Historical Society’s Executive Director Janet L. Gallimore helped bring it to fruition.
“The shoes represent different ages, different geography, different time periods, different styles,” Gallimore said.
It starts with a pair of moccasins to honor Indigenous women.
“Women’s leadership goes back to the Lewis and Clark expedition,” Gallimore said.
Sacagawea, a member of the Lemhi Shoshone tribe, led the travelers across the Bitterroot Mountains, through Nez Perce territory and all the way to the mouth of the Columbia.
“Of course she is iconic,” Gallimore said.
Other shoes in the lineup include Victorian footwear and riding boots. Then, they represent Chinese-American Women and Japanese-American women of Minidoka.
“It is very inspiring to think about these Idaho women who have demonstrated strength and brilliance, those great Idaho values: being able to persevere, remain poised and grateful and still keep working,” Gallimore said.
The women portrayed in the sculpture hands her shoe off to the future.
On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Gallimore will discuss the journey to realize the Idaho Women’s Suffrage Commemorative Sculpture in The Community Library at 6 p.m.
Jenny Emery-Davidson is the executive director of The Community Library.
“We are excited about how the Idaho State Historical Society is bringing history into public spaces through this sculpture commemorating women’s suffrage in Idaho,” Emery-Davidson said.
This event is free.
“More opportunities that people have for conversations, to learn from each other, to connect, we can think more broadly about our civic role. Part of our role is to understand our communities, understand your state, understand why decisions are being made,” Gallimore said. “When you can have that kind of opportunity for dialogue. It builds people’s skills, it builds collegiality across people and it builds understanding. That’s really important.”
2020 marked the centennial anniversary of the 19th Amendment.
“Idaho’s story of suffrage goes back quite some time,” Gallimore said.
In honor, the Idaho State Historical Society started the “Idaho Women 100: Courageous Past, Unlimited Future” initiative, including a public television documentary, a commemorative book and this new sculpture.
“We wanted to be sure that we didn’t just do a lot of ephemeral things,” Gallimore said. “We needed to do a few things that would last in perpetuity.”
The sculpture will be unveiled on Dec. 12, the only female structure on Statehouse grounds.
“People might even be able to come over and actually see it in person,” Gallimore said.
She wanted this statue to be anonymous.
“She wouldn’t be figurative, a replica or something like that,” Gallimore said. “We wanted her to be every woman. We wanted her to be iconic of Idaho women, a dynamic figure that would express this idea of women leaders over time ... We wanted to represent women past, present and future.”
For the job, they chose bronze artist Irene Deely. In the past, Deely has designed sculptures honoring Chinese-American pioneer Polly Bemis on the Salmon River and Abraham Lincoln in Julia Davis Park.
“We felt like she had the ability to really capture the idea of this woman moving through time,” Gallimore said. “We felt like she could really translate our vision for what we wanted this to be into monumental bronze.”
Deely’s design was inspired in part by Idaho’s state seal. Gallimore brought her in to see the original in their collection to study it. If you look closely at the hair on the sculpture, it looks almost identical to that of the woman in Emma Edward Green’s design.
“As far as we know, [Green] is the only woman in the country who designed a state seal,” Gallimore said.
Gallimore has been sharing this presentation across the state.
“We’ve been making the rounds the last couple months, making sure that people knew this was happening,” Gallimore said. “That’s really the most important: learning and connecting.”
She just celebrated 15 years with the Idaho Historical Society.
“Over time, one of the things that’s been very unique about our state is that the public really cares,” Gallimore said. “Everybody who you connect with across the state, they love their community histories, and are amazingly-deep thinking people who treasure the land.”
This program will be livestreamed and available to watch later. Register on the Community Library’s website at comlib.org. ￼
