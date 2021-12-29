St. Thomas Playhouse has hired Joanna Sattler to serve as their finance and development director. Sattler will begin work Jan. 3 and will work 15 hours a week for the theater organization.
Performing in numerous school and community theater productions throughout elementary and high school, Sattler expressed excitement in returning to a creative space.
Sattler majored in Environmental Studies at Middlebury College. After several years of teaching environmental education and going on outdoor adventures, she attended Georgetown University Law Center. Sattler practiced law for more than 15 years, first as a labor and employment litigator then as a workplace investigator, conducting neutral investigations of employee complaints.
Current Education and Production Director Sara Gorby will take on the new title of Artistic Director, increasing from 20 hours a week to 30 hours a week. She will continue as Director of Youth Ministry at 10 hours a week.
Transitioning from 40 to 20 hours per week, Brett Moellenberg will start with the new title of Director of Communications of St. Thomas beginning Jan. 1. He will continue overseeing St. Thomas Playhouse’s marketing, website and media.
Visit the St. Thomas Playhouse website—https://www.stthomas playhouse.org/—for upcoming performances. ￼
