Playwright Anton Chekhov and actress Olga Knipper’s love affair only lasted six years until his death. Due to her career and his health, they rarely shared the same room. Most of their correspondence was through mail.

Over those 400 love letters, they grappled with the rise and fall of fame, but also the universal emotions of desire and insecurity.

The Liberty Theatre Company will present readings of “I Take Your Hand in Mine,” inspired by these love letters, at The Mint in Hailey on Feb. 14, 17 and 18. The performances start at 7 p.m. Tickets are general admission and attendees can pay what they feel. The show is roughly 75 minutes with no intermission.

