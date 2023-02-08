Playwright Anton Chekhov and actress Olga Knipper’s love affair only lasted six years until his death. Due to her career and his health, they rarely shared the same room. Most of their correspondence was through mail.
Over those 400 love letters, they grappled with the rise and fall of fame, but also the universal emotions of desire and insecurity.
The Liberty Theatre Company will present readings of “I Take Your Hand in Mine,” inspired by these love letters, at The Mint in Hailey on Feb. 14, 17 and 18. The performances start at 7 p.m. Tickets are general admission and attendees can pay what they feel. The show is roughly 75 minutes with no intermission.
For the Valentine’s Day show, the company offers a romantic three-course meal at 6 p.m. for $35 per person. A bottle of wine costs an additional $30.
Joel Vilinsky will read the part of Chekhov.
“It’s about the everyday gestures of love, what small offerings can we give each other each day that excites the one we love, and keeps them warm, even in winter,” Vilinsky said.
Director Naomi McDougall Jones considers herself a romantic.
“I love getting swept away in a current of love,” McDougall Jones said. “In that way, I am a fan of Valentine’s Day in its purest form—a day on which we are reminded to treat the people and things we love with extra attention.”
McDougall Jones has written (and received) many a love letter in her time.
“There are few things that make me feel better than receiving a letter telling me how much someone loves and appreciates me,” she said. “To me, the key to a good love letter is simply to let the truth flow openly and specifically from your heart—avoid the temptation of cliches or platitudes.”
Psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud was once quoted that he never listened to what his patients were saying; he listened for what was “falling out of their pockets.”
“That is very much the experience of this play,” McDougall Jones said. “Over the course of an hour, we watch Chekhov and Knipper tell each other over and over about their love, but as they say that, we see that love morph with time and distance over the six years of their story.”
She knows all too well the peaks and pitfalls of creative people falling in love.
“It is always a mixed bag to fall in love with an artist,” McDougall Jones said. “On the one hand, we are passionate, curious, interested and (sometimes) exciting people. On the other hand, our partners have to withstand often prolonged periods away when traveling for work, having our private lives mined and published in our art and often being a rival to our dedication to our work. I am lucky that my husband is mostly patient with the more difficult parts of being married to me.”
Chekhov once wrote to his publisher, “Give me a wife, who, like the moon, does not appear in my sky every night.” With Knipper, he got his wish. Biographers have speculated that Anton and Olga’s relationship would not have lasted if they lived together full time. In her late teens/early twenties, McDougall Jones had a couple long distance relationships.
“Depending on the temperaments of the people involved, sometimes a long distance relationship can be rather ideal,” McDougall Jones said. “There are obvious difficulties with such a set-up, but there can be sweetness, too, in the longing.”
She once played Nina in a production of Chekhov’s “The Seagull.”
“His plays cut to the heart of human experiences that remain relevant through the centuries,” McDougall Jones said. “It’s hard to say whether he would like this play. One can imagine that he might be mortified to have his own words and love letters read out loud to audiences halfway across the world, but I suppose at this point, that’s a benefit of him being dead—that we can enjoy his language without worrying about his feelings.”
Chekhov’s beautiful prose shines through in his letters.
“Their chemistry comes blazing toward us through the centuries,” McDougall Jones said. “They are both people of great passion and unafraid to express it.”
“Love is an emotion that exists in waves of energy,” McDougall Jones said. “It will be wonderful to build and ride those waves together in the same room as the audience on the nights of the readings.” ￼
