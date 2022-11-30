Stephen Sondheim’s music is more relevant than ever. The Broadway legend’s compositions, spanning more than half a century, have permeated popular culture, transcending medium.
The reason is simple: his lush Broadway tunes, from the satirical to the devastating, are rooted in human emotion.
Just last year, a new film version of Sondheim’s soaring tale of young love “West Side Story” broke the hearts of a whole new generation. Over 50 years since the original stage production, this Spielberg adaptation went on to be nominated for seven Oscars.
In the 2019 film “Marriage Story,” Adam Driver, a broken man in the middle of a divorce, sings “Being Alive,” still as gut-wrenching and revelatory as when it premiered in 1970’s “Company.”
Back in April, the Spot brought a scorching performance of Sondheim’s sinister “Sweeney Todd.” Ketchum’s black box theater breathed new life into the macabre tale of revenge.
Now, The Liberty Theatre Company will perform its Sondheim Tribute Revue at the Sun Valley Opera House from Dec. 2-4. This show is suitable for all ages. Friday and Saturday shows will be at 7 p.m.; Sunday will be at 2 p.m.
R.L. Rowsey will direct and play piano.
“Sondheim’s works ask me to be at my best: as a pianist, as a storyteller, as a listener, as an artist,” Rowsey said. “Nothing is quite as fulfilling as living up to this expectation.”
Sondheim is his favorite composer and lyricist.
“Any chance to take a look at his rich, beautiful, charming, funny collection of work is a gift,” Rowsey said. “To do it with this group of artists is perhaps all I need for Christmas this year.”
He let the performers choose which Sondheim songs they want to sing.
“Hopefully we can take a moment to tell you why we think they matter,” Rowsey said. “We have been given permission to wallow a bit in the works of this musical genius.”
The performers will sing various popular pieces in “Concert Musical Style,” discussing why his music is so important.
In college, performer Hannah Nye took two college courses studying Sondheim.
“His library is so vast and complex that those classes only covered the tip of the iceberg,” Nye said.
This weekend, she will sing the upbeat “Moments in the Woods” from Sondheim’s whimsical fairy tale “Into the Woods.”
“I like to work on songs that are sung by characters that I see myself playing,” Nye said. “The Baker’s Wife is a strong, compassionate and intelligent woman. She works through so many thoughts and feelings, and learns a valuable lesson by the end of the piece.”
Rowsey asked her to perform the powerhouse duet “Move On” from “Sunday in the Park with George” with fellow performer Kevin Wade.
“How could I say no to that?” Nye said. “Dot and George are some of the most iconic and complex characters from Sondheim’s library. In my opinion, it is one of the most special Sondheim musicals, and it is definitely on my bucket list.”
She considers Sondheims’ work a challenge to perform—in the best way possible.
“There is so much to consider, between the dense lyrics and how they relate to the music beneath them, and all of the storytelling choices one can make.”
Patsy Wygle will also perform.
“His understanding of life and human relationships is unparalleled,” Wygle said.
She will perform “Ladies Who Lunch”—”which starts as a funny, cynical take on wealthy women and evolves into an anthem for women survivors of all types”—as well as “Send in the Clowns”—“the sardonic, self-deprecating take of timing and missed opportunities,” Wygle said. “He wrote wonderful songs for ‘women of a certain age.’”
She cannot get through one group number without tears.
“It is overwhelmingly beautiful,” Wygle said.
Many formative experiences of Wade’s artistic life have been related to Sondheim.
“He has a way of laying bare our humanity that is, in my opinion, unmatched by any other composer or lyricist,” Wade said. “I’m grateful to The Liberty Theatre Company and R.L. Rowsey for inviting me to revel in these words and melodies.”
Performer Joseph Bosteder has worked on several Sondheim productions previously.
“The complexity behind every phrase of music is unmatched,” Bosteder said.
Pay what you want for tickets on the The Liberty Theatre Company website, www.libertytheatrecompany.org. The theater company is still looking to raise money for their year-end goal to save The Liberty Theater building in Hailey. ￼
