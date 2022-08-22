Boulder Mountains

The Boulder Mountains north of the SNRA headquarters.

 Roland Lane

Today, Monday, marks the 50th birthday of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area, which was established on Aug. 22, 1972, to “assure the preservation and protection of the natural, scenic, historic, pastoral, and fish and wildlife values and to provide for the enhancement of the recreational values associated therewith.”

The Sawtooth National Forest officials and friends will continue their celebration of 50 years of scenic vistas in the SNRA with educational forums, community celebrations with two more events: one Monday night, and another on Sept. 1. 

Kirk Flannigan is the SNRA area ranger.

