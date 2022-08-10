Boulder Mountains

The Boulder Mountains north of the SNRA headquarters.

 Roland Lane

The Sawtooth National Recreation Area was established on Aug. 22, 1972, to “assure the preservation and protection of the natural, scenic, historic, pastoral, and fish and wildlife values and to provide for the enhancement of the recreational values associated therewith.”

The Sawtooth National Forest officials and friends will celebrate 50 years of scenic vistas in the SNRA with educational forums, community celebrations and more Aug. 12-Sept. 1.

Kirk Flannigan is the SNRA area ranger.

jthyne@mtexpress.com

Load comments