The Sawtooth National Recreation Area was established on Aug. 22, 1972, to “assure the preservation and protection of the natural, scenic, historic, pastoral, and fish and wildlife values and to provide for the enhancement of the recreational values associated therewith.”
The Sawtooth National Forest officials and friends will celebrate 50 years of scenic vistas in the SNRA with educational forums, community celebrations and more Aug. 12-Sept. 1.
Kirk Flannigan is the SNRA area ranger.
“Fifty years ago, a grand experiment was started with the creation of the SNRA,” Flannigan said. “This was the result of decades of endless public, elected official and agency involvement on how best to preserve the area, limit threats and maintain the lifestyle enjoyed by locals and visitors alike.”
The Stanley Chamber of Commerce, Idaho Conservation League, Sawtooth Society, Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association and National Forest Foundation have teamed up for these informative festivities.
“I am encouraging the public to attend these forums and celebrations where we can all meet and discuss how we can continue to protect and preserve the SNRA for the next 50 years and more,” Flannigan said.
The full schedule of the SNRA schedule follows. The public is welcome to each of the events.
