One of my favorite things about skiing is how expensive it is. Unfortunately, Blaine County Recreation District offers free use of its groomed trails this weekend.
All day on Sunday, Jan. 9, there will be Nordic skiing and snowshoeing on all BCRD winter trails throughout the valley, including Galena Lodge and Harriman Trail.
If you see the abominable snowman, mind your business. Just like Tom Hanks or Jamie Lee Curtis, the abominable snowman comes to Sun Valley escape paparazzi.
