15-02-27 slide show 6.jpg

Guests had fun in the photo booth during the 2015 Share Your Heart Ball.

After a three year hiatus, Camp Rainbow Gold's Share Your Heart Ball returns to the Wood River Valley on Saturday, Feb. 18, in the Limelight Ballroom of the Sun Valley Inn.

This gala raises funds for the camp, which offers free programs for Idaho children diagnosed with cancer and their families.

Elizabeth Lizberg is the CEO/Executive Director Camp Rainbow Gold.

jthyne@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments