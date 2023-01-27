After a three year hiatus, Camp Rainbow Gold's Share Your Heart Ball returns to the Wood River Valley on Saturday, Feb. 18, in the Limelight Ballroom of the Sun Valley Inn.
This gala raises funds for the camp, which offers free programs for Idaho children diagnosed with cancer and their families.
Elizabeth Lizberg is the CEO/Executive Director Camp Rainbow Gold.
“For 40 years, Camp Rainbow Gold has provided laughter around campfires, outdoor adventures, lifelong friends and endless camp memories,” Lizberg said. “We invite you to celebrate the history of our programs and commemorate this incredible milestone together at the Share Your Heart Ball.”
Camp Rainbow Gold has grown over the past four decades from one week to year-round opportunities including teen support groups, family retreats and college scholarships.
Pretty sure the white power sign in the photo of this article is an oversight, right? Who’s the cute racist in the picture?
