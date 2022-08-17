Fairies, spells, love potions, transmutation, peasants, royalty, a romance with a donkey—these may not necessarily spring to mind when you think of classic literature. However, Shakespeare’s beloved comedy “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” has all that and more.
After a two year hiatus, Shakespeare in the Park returns to Ketchum and the Forest Service Park Aug. 19-21 and 23-17, 6-8 p.m. Tickets cost $25 for adults and $15 for students.
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” perhaps Shakespeare’s funniest play, follows multiple groups of lovers and actors through an enchanted forest as fairies manipulate their actions.
The Laughing Stock Theater Company recruited award-winning set designer You-Shin Chen from Pittsburgh for the production.
Actor Matt Musgrove has been in three productions of “Midsummer” and has seen it a number of times in the U.S. and U.K.
“This show pokes and prods at the fabrics of relationships: long partnerships, new partnerships, couples that can’t stand each other, couples blinded by infatuation, forced marriages, and all the jealousy, beauty, and mayhem that comes with it,” Musgrove said.
In Sun Valley, he plays Bottom the Weaver, a wannabe actor.
“I’m bringing the comedy for Bottom but what I really want to come through is his heart, vulnerability, and sincere candidness,” Musgrove said. “He’s always the butt end of a joke. His journey is one of maturity, at least as far as he can go. He gets a big taste of avarice, gets his heart broken, and finds his troop of actors to be his family all along. Oh yeah, and he turns into a donkey. It amazes me how the word ass is still funny today as it was hundreds of years ago.”
He relates to the handymen of Athens in the story.
“What’s wonderful about Shakespeare are the limitless interpretations of character,” Musgrove said. “You can sit back and enjoy the show or you can lean in and listen to the beauty of its layered complexity. He wasn’t writing only for the late 16th century, his themes, characters and observations of humanity are timeless. Feeling depressed? Check out, ‘Hamlet.’ Feeling confused about teenage love and your parent’s influence? Check out ‘Romeo and Juliet.’ They were feeling all the same things you were back then.”
The cast includes local actors as well as performers from New York, L.A. and Chicago.
“There’s no other business where you fall in love with a stranger in front of an audience every night, to learn and live as a marine biologist, astronaut, or firefighter for a couple of months,” Musgrove said. “I may be entirely biased, but to dedicate oneself to that one line, one laugh, one moment that touched another person’s heart is worth, literally, a hundred lifetimes.”
Patrons can bring their own picnics and wine to the showings.
“There’s just something about a play that mostly takes place in a forest, performed outside, that makes it magical,” Musgrove said. “The sun sets harmoniously with the progression of the play.”
