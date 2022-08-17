Fairies, spells, love potions, transmutation, peasants, royalty, a romance with a donkey—these may not necessarily spring to mind when you think of classic literature. However, Shakespeare’s beloved comedy “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” has all that and more.

After a two year hiatus, Shakespeare in the Park returns to Ketchum and the Forest Service Park Aug. 19-21 and 23-17, 6-8 p.m. Tickets cost $25 for adults and $15 for students.

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” perhaps Shakespeare’s funniest play, follows multiple groups of lovers and actors through an enchanted forest as fairies manipulate their actions.

