Oscar nominees Short and sweet

In the U.K. short film “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” a boy searches for home and finds friendship in hand drawn animation produced by J.J. Abrams and Woody Harrelson.

 Photo courtesy of Sun Valley Museum of Art

By the time the Oscars rolls around, all the award season narratives about major movies are old hat.

Austin Butler is still talking in his Elvis voice. Brendan Frasier, America’s sweetheart, is back and more lovable than ever. “Everything Everywhere All At Once” spread by word of mouth even though nobody can say the title correctly. “Triangle of Sadness” is one of those 2022 movies about a bunch of rich people on an island (no, not that one—the other one). Tom Cruise single handedly saved movie theaters. “Avatar: The Way of Water” has grossed a gazillion dollars and many are ruing the day they ever doubted James Cameron. Of course, “Tár” is amazing (I haven’t seen it). Spielberg reminded us he’s the GOAT. “The Banshees of Inisherin” has one of the top two donkey performances of the year.

But the magic of the Academy Awards comes in its ability to introduce us to amazing work, shining a spotlight on talented, up-and-coming artists, often from other countries. In no category is this more true than that of short films.

jthyne@mtexpress.com