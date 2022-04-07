Say 'Cello' to a new type of classical music

Over the years, the Portland Cello Project has developed a three-part philosophy:
1. To bring the cello places you wouldn’t normally see it.
2. To perform music on the cello that you wouldn’t normally associate with the instrument, alongside music from the Western classical tradition.
3. To build bridges between different musical communities through education, community outreach and collaboration with a myriad of artists.
For the final show of its 2021-2022 Performing Arts Residency and Concert Series, Sun Valley Museum of Art (SVMoA) brings the Portland Cello Project and their eclectic sound to the Argyros in Ketchum on Saturday, April 9, at 7:30 p.m.
Kristine Bretall, performing arts and lectures director for SVMoA, helped bring the ensemble to the area. This tour, the group pays tribute to Prince with a set titled “Purple Reign.”
“They always collaborate with deeply talented musicians, and ‘Purple Reign’ is no exception,” Bretall said. “Vocalist JANE will be the lead singer for this show, and their voice will astonish you.”
Since 2009, the alt-classical group has evolved into a nationally recognized performing, recording and educational entity. Intertwining pop music into the classical canon, their repertoire spans over 1,000 pieces of music.
They have performed in punk rock clubs, symphony halls, wild dance parties, intimate gatherings at private residences and Millennium Park in Chicago.
In another act of subversion, this group incorporates nontraditional instruments like keyboard and bass guitar. Tyrone Hendrix plays drums with the Portland Cello Project.
“It seems like we’re breaking all these rules, but I don’t call it breaking rules—I call it breaking barriers,” Hendrix said. “Music is music.”
“Purple Reign” honors work from the late great Prince with rich compositions.
“Prince was a musician first off, not an artist,” Hendrix said. “He believed in live instrumentation.”
Hendrix has performed with the groundbreaking legend himself.
“There are certain nuances as a musician I can hear,” Hendrix said. “He was also skilled at every musical instrument.”
Hendrix has also played with Stevie Wonder among many others.
“If you’re not willing to be open-minded and collab with somebody, you’ll be stuck and stale in music,” Hendrix said. “We can’t all know it all, so you have to be willing to collaborate with other people, other genres. It just helps you out mentally.”
The Portland Cello Project has built relationships with artists like alt-rock stars The Dandy Warhols; Corin Tucker of rock trailblazers Sleater-Kinney; Peter Yarrow of Peter, Paul and Mary; soul singer Ural Thomas; and genre-bending musician Jolie Holland. They’ve teamed with other cellists, too, such as Ben Sollee, Maya Beiser and Zoe Keating.
“When you collab with someone, you get to learn their mindset and how they see music,” Hendrix said.
Over the years, the Portland Cello Project has covered everything from Pantera, Taylor Swift and Elliott Smith to Bach, Rossini and Saint-Saëns.
Once, they recorded a version of a Jay-Z and Kanye West song titled “That’s My Sandwich”—the original title did not use the word “sandwich.” Hendrix prefers the studio to the live show.
“There’s a lot of magic behind the scenes that you don’t get to see,” Hendrix said.
Playing everything by ear, he never learned to read or write music. He grew up on gospel. When his school’s music programs got cut in the second grade, he learned to arrange in different genres through the church band.
“In church, we cover everything,” Hendrix said.
As a part of SVMoA’s artist residency, the Portland Cello Project will work with students from both Wood River High School and Middle School. These programs come at no cost to the students or the schools and are created to enhance interest in, excitement about and access to the performing arts.
“The more you challenge yourself, the better,” Hendrix said. “Never get to a point in your music career where you feel like you can’t learn. Once you do that, you might as well give up playing. I’m always in learning mode all the time.” ￼
