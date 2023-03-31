The Sawtooth Valley Gathering operates under the belief that if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.
Stanley’s beloved music festival will return to town on June 22-25, bringing back all the fan favorites from across the West.
For the fifth year, folk-rock band Fruition will headline.
Foot-stomping bluegrass band Brothers Comatose will close out the event Sunday night.
Portland Americana singer-songwriter John Craigie will grace the stage for a fourth time.
The Sawtooth Valley Gathering will build its musical family with some exciting debuts. Seattle blues duo the Black Tones will rock the crowd. Hip-hop roots group Handmade Moments will come from New Orleans.
“The Sawtooth Valley Gathering is one of the best-kept music festival secrets in a beautiful place with amazing people and off-the-chart performers,” festival founder James Fowler said. “The lineup for 2023 is coming together, and it keeps getting better every year.”
