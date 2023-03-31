Fruition

Sawtooth Valley Gathering staples Fruition played a pair of sets during the 2021 festival.

The Sawtooth Valley Gathering operates under the belief that if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

Stanley’s beloved music festival will return to town on June 22-25, bringing back all the fan favorites from across the West.

For the fifth year, folk-rock band Fruition will headline.

