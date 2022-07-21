The Sawtooth Society’s 25th annual Sagebrush Soirée Silver Jubilee gala celebration and dinner will be held at Reuben and Susan Perin’s home on Goat Creek Way in Iron Creek near Stanley, Idaho, on Thursday, August 4.
The Society will recognize U.S. Congressman Mike Simpson of Idaho with its inaugural “Champion of the Sawtooths” award given in recognition of his outstanding contributions in the preservation and protection of the SNRA.
In August of 1972, the SNRA was created to “assure the preservation and protection of the natural, scenic, historic, pastoral, and fish and wildlife values and to provide for the enhancement of the recreational values associated therewith.”
The Sawtooth Society was established 25 years later as a non-partisan organization to fulfill the Society’s mission to preserve, protect, and enhance the Sawtooth National Recreation Area, which encompasses 756,000 acres of endless scenic mountain beauty including 900 miles of trails and more than 300 lakes, states the press release.
The evening begins with cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, silent auction, and live music at 6 p.m., followed by a dinner with wine pairings, entertainment, a live auction, and a rolling pledge to support preservation and protection of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area, now in its 50th year.
“Serving his twelfth term in the House of Representatives for Idaho’s Second Congressional District, Simpson has played a pivotal role in securing the future of the SNRA, galvanizing support to designate the Jim McClure-Jerry Peak, White Clouds, and Hemingway-Boulders as wilderness areas,” states a press release from the Sawtooth Society. “With his tireless consensus-building, Simpson aided in the preservation of 275,665 acres of fragile high-mountain backcountry with crystal lakes and abundant wildlife to be enjoyed for generations to come.”
Simpson has recently supported the Columbia Basin Initiative, a comprehensive approach to help restore the migration of salmon and steelhead between the Pacific Ocean and their historic breeding grounds in the mountains of Central Idaho.
“This initiative has the potential to dramatically enhance the SNRA by restoring the flow of salmon into Redfish Lake and other waterways within or adjacent to the SNRA,” states the press release.
A limited number of premium tickets are available for “Cocktails & Conversations” with Mike Simpson, from 5-6 p.m. offering individuals the unique opportunity to meet with Rep. Simpson before the Soirée. Tickets are $500 per person. Soirée tickets are $350 per person.
