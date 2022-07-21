The Sawtooth Society’s 25th annual Sagebrush Soirée Silver Jubilee gala celebration and dinner will be held at Reuben and Susan Perin’s home on Goat Creek Way in Iron Creek near Stanley, Idaho, on Thursday, August 4.

The Society will recognize U.S. Congressman Mike Simpson of Idaho with its inaugural “Champion of the Sawtooths” award given in recognition of his outstanding contributions in the preservation and protection of the SNRA.

In August of 1972, the SNRA was created to “assure the preservation and protection of the natural, scenic, historic, pastoral, and fish and wildlife values and to provide for the enhancement of the recreational values associated therewith.”

