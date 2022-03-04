Sawtooth Productions and Laughing Stock Theater will present a reading of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' "Appropriate" at the Argyros Performing Arts Center on Sunday, March 6.
People called me a laughing stock for wanting to start my own joke column in the newspaper. Well, no one’s laughing now. (Editor's Note: Unfortunately accurate.)
Jacobs-Jenkins won the Obie Award for Best Play New American Play in 2014 for on "Appropriate" and "An Octoroon," which both came out that year.
This event is free and starts at 7:30 p.m.
I auditioned for this play reading, but didn’t get the gig. Something about my reading level. Whatever. The Beatles couldn’t read music and they made “Octopus's Garden.” Checkmate.
