Let’s face it: gardening is hard. It’s hot outside. Dirt gets under your fingernails. There are creepy crawlies in the soil. Plants are finicky—they’re often ungrateful for the love and care you pour into them. Some of them even have thorns. Weeds come back no matter how many times you yank them out.
So why bother growing your own garden when you can appreciate other people’s who have already done all the work?
The Sawtooth Botanical Garden will host its 27th Annual Garden Tour on Saturday, July 23, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The tour will host private gardens and a nonprofit partner garden located in Hailey.
Showcased gardens will feature those owned by Ben and Ann Young, JaNessa and Andy Gilbert, Laura and Craig Johnson, Chelsea Hazelton, Lorna Hazelton and Jane Sturdivant. Sawtooth Botanical Garden's nonprofit partner, The Hunger Coalition, will showcase The Hope Garden.
Garden Tour booklets are available in the community at visitor centers, gardening centers and bookstores and include all the information you need to enjoy the Tour. A map is provided on the back page of the booklet, which is illustrated by local artist Michael Olenick.
Ticket purchasers will receive a bright green commemorative bandanna, which also serves as their “ticket.” Ticket holders’ names will be placed on entry rosters at each of the six welcome tables on the day of the Tour.
“Gardens are for gathering,” says Sawtooth Botanical Garden Executive Director Jen Smith. “Whether you are quietly gathering your thoughts, gathering with friends in an exquisitely designed landscape, or gathering seeds at harvest time, gardens bring people together, and, by intentional design, they offer tranquility and inspiration.”
Tickets may be purchased online at sbgarden.org, by calling SBG at 208-726-9358, or visiting the Garden at 11 Gimlet Road. Sawtooth Botanical Garden members pay $40 and nonmembers pay $45.
