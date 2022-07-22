20-08-05 Hope Garden 1 Roland.jpg
Express photo by Roland Lane

Let’s face it: gardening is hard. It’s hot outside. Dirt gets under your fingernails. There are creepy crawlies in the soil. Plants are finicky—they’re often ungrateful for the love and care you pour into them. Some of them even have thorns. Weeds come back no matter how many times you yank them out.

So why bother growing your own garden when you can appreciate other people’s who have already done all the work?

The Sawtooth Botanical Garden will host its 27th Annual Garden Tour on Saturday, July 23, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The tour will host private gardens and a nonprofit partner garden located in Hailey.

