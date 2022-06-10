Although expectations were high, last year’s inaugural Pride in the Garden event went even better than Sawtooth Botanical Garden (SBG) Executive Director Jen Smith could have predicted.
“We experienced success beyond our wildest dreams,” Smith said. “Not only was the community receptive to the idea, there is still a buzz from that initial event.”
Now, with increased corporate interest and decreased COVID restrictions, the Botanical Garden has returned with four fun, unique opportunities to celebrate LGBTQIA+ Pride in Sun Valley from June 15-18.
“Pride is a community thing, and nobody does community like the Wood River Valley,” Smith said.
The words “Pride in the Garden” first appeared on a whiteboard in Smith’s office back in 2018.
“The vision was to engage a more diverse audience here at the Botanical Garden,” Smith said.
To broaden their horizons, the Sawtooth Botanical Garden teamed up with Sun Valley Resort, which offers two of the four events for free.
“Building a community that is respectful, kind and open to all is important to us at Sun Valley Resort,” said Pete Sonntag, Vice President and General Manager of Sun Valley Resort.
Pride in the Garden raises money for the Botanical Garden’s diversity, equity, inclusion and justice programming and services, celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community and its allies. A portion of proceeds will be dedicated to three local Youth Pride Clubs.
All these events are family friendly.
“It’s important that kids see themselves in positive representations of loving, giving people,” Smith said. “Belonging is a significant human need, and it’s even more crucial for people who are, for whatever reason, marginalized in society.”
Pride in the Garden Prom: Under the Rainbow — Wednesday, June 15, 5 p.m. — $65 for individuals, $125 for couples
Be ready to dance at the Sawtooth Botanical Garden, and dress for success—a “Prom Court” will be crowned.
“[It gives] kids—and even adults—an opportunity to participate in an otherwise routine and perhaps formal rite-of-passage event in a fun, colorful and, most importantly, inclusive way,” Smith said. “It’s also a fun way to encourage people to dress up but also be your comfortable self.”
Justin Buckles Productions will present performances by drag queens and kings. Marlin Valdivia (aka DJ Diva) will spin some high-energy tunes.
“As you step into the Garden it’s nothing but love, no judgment,” Valdivia said. “I feel like the Wood River Valley needs more diverse events such as pride ... It’s going to be fun music and a little country sass.”
Local Artist Cristine Warjone has donated a piece of art for the live auction.
The Sawtooth Brewery will sell food and beer. The Garden will host a bar and non-alcoholic beverages station. Carpooling is encouraged.
Local music legend R.L. Rowsey returns to speak.
“I was so impressed by the multigenerational involvement last year, overwhelmed by the support from the community at-large celebrating diversity,” Rowsey said.
The theme of his speech last year was, “While our process of love may not always be perfect, our love is, was, and always will be just that—perfect.”
“I only know how to be who I am and share what feels right,” Rowsey said. “Everyone there brings a different thread of the fabric with them. They’ll receive whatever lands in their heart based on who they are. We have to figure out how to be kinder, more compassionate, more loving. Not in spite of our differences, but because of them. Events like this help find common ground.”
Despo’s Diva Dinner — Thursday, June 16, 6 p.m. $125
“Pride is for everyone, and we are overjoyed that Despo’s is joining the Pride party,” Smith said.
Experience the electrifying drag show featuring Dolce Vida, Lylac and Jayla “I tumble!” Rose returning from last year’s festivities.
“Otto, the drag king, will bring new levels of entertainment,” Smith said. “You’ll laugh, you’ll cry and you’ll definitely dance.”
Tickets include tacos and drinks.
Fabulous Friday Flick — Friday, June 17, 7 p.m. — Free
The Sun Valley Opera House will show “Mama Bears,” winner of the The Sun Valley Film Festival Best Documentary Feature 2022. The film follows two moms, inspired by the love for their children, as they become fierce advocates for the LGBTQIA+ community, .
“‘Mama Bears’ is a story of discovering unconditional love in the face of long-held feelings and traditions of the marginalization of perceived ‘otherness’ and ‘difference,’” Smith said.
Pride Ride — Saturday, June 18, 10 a.m. — Free
“Pride is all about parades,” Smith said.
Design the most fabulous bike possible and ride from Sun Valley Resort to River Run and back along the path through Ketchum.
Participants will gather at 10 a.m to apply finishing touches to their decorative bikes. The parade will roll out at 11 a.m.
“We hope to show off a colorful and festive display of Pride and then maybe wind up at the Festival Field for a brewsky,” Smith said.
Rebecca Rusch’s Be Good Foundation will lead the parade. A “Glam Marshall” (the winner of a cruiser bike decorated by the Good Deeds Club) will be named at the Prom on June 15.
“Inclusivity and diversity are so important,” Smith said. “Embracing difference of thought, opinion and life is important ... We want to share this belief, share it with the community and hopefully make a difference in people’s lives by helping them feel loved and included.” ￼
