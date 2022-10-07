Sawtooth Botanical Garden Executive Director Jen Smith knows better than anyone that nature rejects monoculture.
“We strive for diversity in our landscapes—this makes them more resilient and beautiful,” Smith said. “Humans are no different—we are stronger when diversity, equity and inclusion are the norm and justice abounds.”
That’s why the Sawtooth Botanical Garden will present two events for October Drags, hosted by Despo’s restaurant. Money raised will go to general operations at the garden.
“We are open year-round and provide educational opportunities, opportunities for people to gather in celebration and appreciation of a beautiful landscape,” Smith said.
Cost of admission is $65 or $100 for both events.
“Drag is performance art,” Smith said. “It’s dress-up, it’s fun and fabulous. It’s colorful and joyful. Those values align wonderfully with a public botanical garden—we welcome everyone at the garden.”
Drag Queen Bingo is on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Prizes will include 2023 Garden Tour tickets, Dark Sky Dinners tickets (the garden’s stargazing events on the darkest nights of the year, November through February), Pride in the Garden 2023 tickets, garden memberships and more
“The cool thing is that drag can be whatever you want it to be,” Smith said. “We choose these events and the performers for their willingness to adapt to our requests, thus, family-friendly and kid-appropriate. Drag is, after all, simply dress-up performance art done by very talented people.”
Despo’s Diva Dinner is Friday, Oct. 14, featuring high-energy drag performances by four queens from Portland, Oregon, and Boise.
Among the performers is Jayla Rose, who just won an Emmy for being a part of Lizzo’s 2022 Amazon Prime reality show “Watch out for the Big Grrrls.”
Justin Buckles of Justin Buckles Productions booked all the queens, working with international burlesque stars and contestants of Ru Paul’s Drag Race.
“Drag events are fun, campy, full of laughs and big hair,” Buckles said. “Drag events are great because it’s not your typical entertainment, especially in a smaller area such as Sun Valley. It’s all about letting go for a bit, forgetting about the stresses of life and watching really good performances with great music.”
There will be food and drinks. All ages are welcome. Smith says she has received phone calls of people accusing her of introducing “pedophilia to children.”
“People sometimes confuse drag, which is simply performance art, with some sort of deviant or even pornographic behavior. Nothing could be further from the truth, especially for these family-friendly events that support the garden financially,” Smith said. “Drag is authentic performance with dance and lip-synch to fun, familiar tunes.”
Smith has requested an armed officer to be on the scene.
“We have not received any direct threats or anything awful like that, but I know full well that when gender norms are challenged in any way, it can be very frightening to some people and some—very few—act on their fears in very inappropriate ways,” Smith said. “Sheriff Harkins and Chief Shaw have been supremely helpful in understanding our need for safety. We are very fortunate here to have such a sophisticated public safety network.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In