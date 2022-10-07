Sawtooth Botanical Gardens and Despo's team up for October Drags

Despo’s will host two events for October Drags on Wednesday, Oct. 12, and Friday, Oct. 14. Cost of admission is $65 per person or $100 for both events.

 Photo courtesy of Justin Buckles

Sawtooth Botanical Garden Executive Director Jen Smith knows better than anyone that nature rejects monoculture.

“We strive for diversity in our landscapes—this makes them more resilient and beautiful,” Smith said. “Humans are no different—we are stronger when diversity, equity and inclusion are the norm and justice abounds.”

That’s why the Sawtooth Botanical Garden will present two events for October Drags, hosted by Despo’s restaurant. Money raised will go to general operations at the garden.

jthyne@mtexpress.com

Load comments