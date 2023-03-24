San Jose Taiko marches to the beat of their own drum

San Jose Taiko will perform at the Argyros Sunday, March 26, 8 p.m. Tickets range $20-$35.

 Photo courtesy of the Argyros Performing Arts Center

Japanese taiko is not only heard—it is felt. The drums reach something profound inside the listener. The propulsive reverberations feel as essential as a heartbeat.

Wisa Uemura is the executive director of San Jose Taiko.

“The powerful sound of the taiko is a visceral experience that evokes a physical, emotional and sometimes spiritual response from the audience,” Uemura said.

jthyne@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments