Japanese taiko is not only heard—it is felt. The drums reach something profound inside the listener. The propulsive reverberations feel as essential as a heartbeat.
Wisa Uemura is the executive director of San Jose Taiko.
“The powerful sound of the taiko is a visceral experience that evokes a physical, emotional and sometimes spiritual response from the audience,” Uemura said.
Though the ensemble only consists of one instrument, San Jose Taiko achieves a whole symphony of dynamics.
“For those not familiar with rhythm, they may not realize that rhythm can still be lyrical and tell a story,” Uemura said.
The performers use their whole bodies as instruments, choreography rippling like waves.
“As a contemporary ensemble, we take equal inspiration from the Japanese roots of taiko and other music and movement influences, creating a distinct style that has been called dancing with drums,” Uemura said.
San Jose Taiko will perform at the Argyros on Sunday, March 26, at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $20-$35.
“The sound of the drum speaks to something basic in human beings, transcending differences of race, ethnicity, socioeconomic status, nation of origin and even language,” Uemura said.
Directly translated, taiko is the Japanese word for drum of any origin. Now, it is commonly used to indicate specifically the Japanese drum and the artform of kumidaiko, or ensemble drumming. There is a common misconception that this is an ancient artform, but this ensemble format was only invented in Japan in the 1950s, coming to America a mere decade later. This has led to a parallel development of the art form in Japan and the US.
Because its inception was so recent, it still evolves right before our eyes. Drummers continue to infuse other genres, such as jazz and Latin music.
“Defining ourselves as a contemporary ensemble exemplified our founding members’ status as Asian Americans—learning, incorporating and respecting our cultural heritage while also fusing it with our lived experiences in an ethnically diverse country,” Uemera said.
San Jose Taiko does community outreach, working closely with San Jose’s Japantown, one of the three Japantowns left in the United States, Uemera said.
“As an organization with a strong sense of place, we are deeply embedded in this iconic, physical, community and our artistic work celebrates and supports its vibrancy as cultural ambassadors through performance and art,” Uemera said.
San Jose Taiko is primarily-comprised of Asian-American artists.
As only the third taiko ensemble to form outside of Japan, San Jose Taiko, or SJT, is widely credited for inspiring the creation of other taiko groups in North America and Europe.
“Throughout our 50-year history, SJT has centered, engaged and uplifted historically and systematically marginalized communities and artists,” Uemera said. ￼
