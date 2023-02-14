Sammy Miller keeps it real

As a kid, Sammy Miller played in a family band with his siblings. On Saturdays, they performed at Southern California street fairs. The crew would pile in the car, and their dad would play Louis Armstrong.
“It’s sort of stopped time for me,” Miller said.
While falling in love with jazz, he also explored a passion for standup comedy, performing at The Improv comedy club when he was just 10 years old. To this day, he maintains an infectious stage persona.
“Musicians are always talking about being yourself, expressing yourself, but then they put on a character onstage,” Miller said. “You’ll meet a loud person, then they go on stage and they’re quiet and they’re somber, they put on a pork pie hat. We should be who we are.”
For some, jazz may seem like an impenetrable scene, a moody figure in sunglasses playing obscure scales in a smoky tavern.
“Sometimes contemporary jazz is so obsessed with the self. That’s a shallow understanding of the music. Things work better when people see themselves as a part of something bigger,” Miller said. “Art is at its best when it considers the audience, when it’s both art and entertainment.”
The warmth of Miller’s music invites all to join, bursting at the seams with optimism.
“Music is intended as a healing ritual,” Miller said. “I want to make music that would make me feel better.”
Sammy Miller & the Congregation, a seven-piece band, will perform at The Argyros on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 7:30 p.m.
“I get very inspired when we travel. Playing concerts for people helps me keep working on the same song,” Miller said. “It motivates me to keep changing what we do every night.”
To this day, his sister still performs with him.
“Everyone I play with is family,” Miller said.
As part of their residency in Sun Valley, the band members will work with students at local schools.
“Playing music has been such an incredible gift for myself, I want others to get to experience that,” Miller said. “I like watching them make the connection. Everyone deserves a chance to speak the language of music.”
With their “Playbook” program, the band has helped more than 60,000 students from across the world.
“We created this online learning platform that makes jazz learning easy,” Miller said.
In virtual spaces, they pair students with Julliard-trained mentors. There’s also resources for teachers.
“Anyone can bring improvisation or creativity into the classroom,” Miller said.
When Miller teaches, he learns as well.
“Kids understand how to be as a human,” he said, “not as a fake person.” ￼
