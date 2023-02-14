As a kid, Sammy Miller played in a family band with his siblings. On Saturdays, they performed at Southern California street fairs. The crew would pile in the car, and their dad would play Louis Armstrong.

“It’s sort of stopped time for me,” Miller said.

While falling in love with jazz, he also explored a passion for standup comedy, performing at The Improv comedy club when he was just 10 years old. To this day, he maintains an infectious stage persona.

Sammy Miller keeps it real

“Everyone I play with is family,” Miller said.

