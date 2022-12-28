Ring in the New Year with the Sun Valley Gallery Walk

By this point, New Year’s resolutions have become a cliché. Gym memberships abandoned by February. A fresh novel forever dog-eared after the first chapter.
Still, it’s hard not to be contemplative as 2022 draws to a close. The highs, the lows. The disappointments, the surprises. Strangers became friends. Loved ones parted ways.
Regardless of our fears and hopes, 2023 is on its way. Who do you want to be in the New Year?
Perhaps the most introspective among us are our artists. Their paintings reflect on the past and look to the future.
All your favorite local galleries will open their doors Friday, Dec. 30, for the Sun Valley Gallery Walk. Sip some wine, roam the streets and check out some spectacular art.
Rachel Teannalach has worked with Sun Valley Museums of Art’s exhibition “DAMS: Reservoirs, Reclamation, Renewal.” She believes the creative process inherently embodies renewal.
“As artists we are constantly birthing ideas into physical objects,” Teannalach said.
Painting landscapes, the cycle of nature is a constant inspiration.
“Spring never fails to bring something new to admire, and the quiet months of winter are surprising in their color palettes and stark beauty,” Teannalach said.
In 2022, she learned she is a mere observer of her own development.
“I learned to have patience with and respect for the creative process to unfold on its own, to allow it breathing room when needed,” Teannalach said.
In 2023, she seeks to deepen her interest in visual contrast.
“I have become entranced with rawness posed next to elegance, a contrast which one finds abundantly in nature,” Teannalach said. “I am excited to see where this exploration takes me.”
Lori McNee will show at the Kneeland Gallery. Her poignant landscapes are opulent in texture and rich in symbolism.
“There is metaphor hidden beneath most my paintings, but that story is for the viewer to ponder and decide,” McNee said.
Her new work is inspired by the Renaissance following the dark ages.
“The Renaissance was a time of rediscovery and revival. It serves as an algorithm for the dormant coming alive, for happiness, rebirth and a new era of art,” McNee said. “Any big life change influences an artist’s work.”
Back in 2021, McNee moved to Hagerman from Sun Valley, where she had lived since 1985.
“2022 provided solace away from the bustling Ketchum lifestyle,” McNee said. “Communing with nature and farm-life has strengthened and allowed me the gift to seriously focus on my art for the first time in my life ... Like me, in 2022 my paintings have more layers, depth of character and wisdom.”
She brought 22 art students to South Africa on a painting safari.
“I have said ‘yes’ to a lot of things this year in an effort to live life to its fullest,” McNee said. “But at the same time, I was able to produce some of my best work.”
In October, she will bring a small group of painters and art enthusiasts to Athens and the Greek Islands for a weeklong painting adventure
“Besides painting, I love trekking around the world,” McNee said. “In 2023 I will continue to raise the sophistication of my paintings and push my artistic goals.”
In the springtime, she will move into a new house in Ketchum.
“I’ll be both a city mouse and a country mouse as I bounce back and forth.”
For Caleb Meyer, painting can be a self conscious experience.
“Will the galleries like it? Will collectors like it? Is it something that will sell? What will other artists think?” Meyer said.
In 2022, he separated himself from that anxiety, expanding into more abstract work.
“In 2023 I would like to continue growing in freedom of subjects and style,” Meyer said. “It’s easy to return to the familiar, but I want to keep one eye on the horizon looking for something new or just fun.”
He will present his rugged examinations of the American West at the Kneeland Gallery. Much of his work illustrates the changes in the natural life cycle.
“The drama of a passing storm, the contrast of fall light raking across the pine trees,” Meyer said. “I really enjoy painting quickly and using a lot of paint, which I think can help to create a feeling of spontaneity, the motion of change, life, death and rebirth.”
In 2022, Deborra Marshall Bohrer also experimented with abstraction.
“I have always been intrigued by abstract work that lets the viewer enter the world of the painting and be delighted by the process of discovery,” Bohrer said. “This past year has been one of those tremendous moments of standing by the cliff’s edge and taking that leap of faith and trusting that the journey will be exciting. I love the discovery.”
All her career she has been very sensitive to her environment—that was until COVID struck.
“I believe it is the upside down, inside out experience that has greatly affected my world,” Bohrer said.
Since, she has been forced to look inward.
“So often it is the process of my art that leads me to the light,” Bohrer said. “Art can be one of the most impactful conduits. It reaches through the chaos—and sometimes actual muck—no matter what the exterior tragedies present, touching the lamenting soul. By incorporating tragedy and presenting it through delight I believe the work becomes timeless.”
The melancholy beauty of her work will show at the newly-opened Hemmings Gallery.
“Developing a studio that truly welcomes all forms of creativity and opens dialogue about what is ultimately important,” Bohrer said.
Hemmings Gallery will have its inaugural party that night. This dream has been a long time coming for Edward Hemmings. The process has given him a newfound respect for artists.
“The artist’s unwavering dedication to the creative process, the willpower required to overcome the blank canvas and painstakingly bring something into the world that wasn’t there before—it’s remarkable,” Hemmings said.
Just remember 2023 is a blank canvas—paint it however you like. ￼
