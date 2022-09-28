Rick Kessler brings Magic back to the movies

Friday, Sept. 30, kicks off the Magic Lantern Fall Film Festival. One of the many great films is “Emily the Criminal” starring Aubrey Plaza.

 Universal Pictures, 2022

With the Big Wood Cinemas closing in Hailey, residents of the Wood River Valley have fewer and fewer opportunities to see movies on the big screen.

Rick Kessler, owner of the Magic Lantern in Ketchum, knows the importance of movie theaters better than anyone.

“Movies are magical,” Kessler said. “Movies open one up to the world ... They are time machines that transport you to other places in the past, present and future.”

jthyne@mtexpress.com

