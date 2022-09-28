Rick Kessler brings Magic back to the movies

With the Big Wood Cinemas closing in Hailey, residents of the Wood River Valley have fewer and fewer opportunities to see movies on the big screen.
Rick Kessler, owner of the Magic Lantern in Ketchum, knows the importance of movie theaters better than anyone.
“Movies are magical,” Kessler said. “Movies open one up to the world ... They are time machines that transport you to other places in the past, present and future.”
Each year, he brings captivating independent films to the area for the Magic Lantern Fall Film Festival.
“I am very fortunate that this valley has a broad and sophisticated group of filmgoers,” Kessler said. “They are passionate movie fans and realize the significance and importance of seeing their movies in a movie theater experience.”
Starting Friday, Sept. 30, this selection does not disappoint. Unlike most film festivals, this event runs for several weeks.
“If you’re going to the trouble to get these films, you need to give the audience as much of an opportunity to see them,” Kessler said.
Check Magic Lantern's website, mlcinemas.com, for showtimes. Here is the full list of films.
"My Donkey, My Lover & I"
This French rom-com follows Antionette, a schoolteacher having an affair with the father of one of her students. When he cancels their summer plans to go on a hiking trip with his wife, Antoinette decides to follow with her good friend Patrick (a donkey).
"Confess, Fletch"
For years, Jon Hamm was in actor limbo. Following his seminal role as Don Draper in “Mad Men,” he played "Dissenting Authority Figure" in a string of self-important historical dramas. Now, he returns as the charming, wise-cracking lead man. Reviving the movie series from the 80s, he leans into the comedy chops he exhibited on “SNL,” “30 Rock” and “Bridesmaids.”
In the movie, Fletch becomes the prime suspect in a murder case while searching for a stolen art collection. To prove his innocence, he must find out the real culprit. The long list of suspects includes an eccentric art dealer, a missing playboy and Fletch’s Italian girlfriend.
"Blonde"
Based on the bestselling book by Joyce Carol Oates, this ambitious biopic examines the complicated life of one of our most beloved celebrities, Marilyn Monroe. From her unstable upbringing, her meteoric rise to her toxic relationships, the film takes creative license, questioning how well we really know our heroes.
"A Love Song"
As many in the Wood River Valley know, the grandeur of the American West—the endless stars, the stoic mountains—can inspire a bit of loneliness. Faye is a traveler biding her time fishing and birding in rural Colorado, awaiting a long lost love. “Film Threat” writes, “The main actors infuse ‘A Love Song’ with a sanguine authenticity that keeps things simple narratively. However, it speaks volumes about love, loss, and the desire for connection, however fleeting, and whatever stage of life one is in.”
"Emily the Criminal"
Over recent years, Aubrey Plaza has proven herself to be one of Hollywood’s great talents, from deadpan sitcoms to crime thrillers. Saddled with student debt and hindered by a criminal record, Emily (played by Plaza) finds herself sucked into the dark underworld black market. What starts as a quick way to get cash quickly turns into something more sinister.
"Phantom of the Open"
This light-hearted romp tells the story of real life folk hero Maurice Flitcroft. A dreamer and unrelenting optimist, he shot the worst game in The British Open Golf Championship Qualifying history in 1976. It stars Mark Rylance, Rhys Ifans and Sally Hawkins.
"The Good House"
This isn’t your typical witch movie for October. A descendant of the Salem witch trials, Hildy Good is a wry New England realtor who loves her wine and secrets. Her compartmentalized life begins to unravel as she rekindles a romance with her old high school flame. Who doesn’t want to watch Kevin Kline and Sigourney Weaver fall in love? She must face her past and reckon with the one person she’s been avoiding for decades: herself.
"God’s Country"
Sandra is very tired. It’s been years of trying (and failing) to please her recently deceased mother while navigating the challenging politics and power dynamics at the college where she teaches. And then there is the racism, sexism, and toxic masculinity she encounters wherever she goes. But it’s a confrontation with two hunters trespassing on her property that ultimately tests Sandra’s self-restraint, pushing her grief and mounting anger to their limits in this Western thriller starring Thandiwe Newton.
"Moonage Daydream"
David Bowie stayed relevant longer than nearly any other pop star. From space rock to new wave, he was always ahead of the curve. The icon has been many things: Ziggy Stardust, the Thin White Duke, Major Tom, Aladdin Sane. But there’s one thing he never was—fully understood. This documentary seeks to find the man behind the myth, not in facts and statistics, but in his spiritual essence.
"Marcel the Shell with Shoes On"
“Marcel” accomplishes the goal of every children’s animated film: to rip your heart out of your chest. Marcel is an adorable one-inch-tall shell who ekes out a colorful existence with his grandmother Connie and their pet lint, Alan. Once part of a sprawling community of shells, they now live alone as the sole survivors of a mysterious tragedy. But when a documentary filmmaker discovers them among the clutter of his Airbnb, the short film he posts online brings Marcel millions of passionate fans and unprecedented dangers and new hope at finding his long lost family.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In