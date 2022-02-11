I, personally, do not have fun running. I only experience humiliation.
Maybe if a snowmobile was chasing after me I would run faster. Or, maybe, I could strap on a pair of skis and a snowmobile would drag me. There are so many options.
Thankfully, this is not the type of run does not require your legs—only your soul and a sled.
Stanley’s Mountain Village Resort is hosting The Snowmobiler’s Ball and Fun Run on Saturday, Feb. 12. Sign up from 10 a.m. to noon in the parking lot. All ages are welcome. Riders leave from the lot and must be back by 3 p.m. Snowmobiler's Ball will feature a silent auction, raffle and games from 7-10 p.m.
I hope my fairy godmother will appear before the ball to transform a pumpkin into a snowmobile.
The raffle costs $20. First place gets a 2022 Polaris 850 Pro RMK AXYS 165. Second place gets a Savage 22-250 rifle with a scope. Third place gets $100 cash. Fourth place still gets to spend a lovely day basking in community, I suppose.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In