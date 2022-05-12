Described by Gramophone magazine as “the possessor of a comprehensive technique who brings an inner glow to every bar,” the internationally renowned classical musician Zlata Chochieva will perform at The Argyros Center for the Performing Arts in Ketchum on Friday, May 13, at 7:30 p.m.
Growing up in Moscow, Zlata Chochieva first fell in love with piano listening to her mother play.
Over the course of her extensive education, Chochieva’s teachers have included Mikhail Pletnev at the Central Special Music School and Pavel Nersessian at the Moscow State Conservatory. She went on to complete two years of postgraduate studies under Professor Jacques Rouvier at the Mozarteum University of Salzburg where she was his assistant for several years.
After years of world-class training, Chochieva believes music is an important part of a child’s development. “It teaches one to think while feeling as well as not to stop feeling while thinking,” she said.
She hopes that those who come see her perform will leave feeling transformed, “renewed and spiritually fulfilled, and that the world would appear more colorful and sensible for them,” Chochieva said.
Chochieva has played at some of the world’s most revered concert halls, including Concertgebouw Amsterdam, Konzerthaus Berlin, Tivoli Concert Hall in Copenhagen, the Grand Hall of the Moscow Conservatory, Philharmonie de Paris, Grand Hall of Saint Petersburg Philharmonia, Casa da Música Porto and Teatro La Fenice in Venice.
She has performed with many major orchestras including the Copenhagen Philharmonic, Munich Chamber Orchestra, Russian National Orchestra and Slovak Radio Symphony.
Music festivals like the Miami International Piano Festival have regularly invited her to teach masterclasses and perform.
Over the years, Chochieva has won many prizes, including the Szymanovsky International Competition (Poland), Tivoli Piano Competition (Denmark), Mozart Prize at ARD Competition (Germany), first prizes at Frechilla-Zuloaga Competition (Spain) and Alberto Fano Piano Competition (Italy), and Silver Medal at the First International Piano Competition of Santa Catarina (Brazil), where she was also declared Best Performer of Chopin and Audience Favorite.
“As perfection in art is almost impossible, there is always something to work on, which is never boring,” Chochieva said.
She gained international attention with her critically-acclaimed recordings of Chopin and Rachmaninov. In February 2021, she released an album of Rachmaninov, Liszt and Friedman, which earned her a number of nominations for awards, including an Opus Klassik Award and the Schallplattenkritik award.
This month, she will release her first album with Naïve Records titled “Chiaroscuro.”
“I enjoy the immense energy that live concerts give as well as the intimacy of a recording studio,” Chochieva said.
Tickets cost $20-$40. For more information, visit theargyros.org. ￼
