Comedian Steven Wright once said, “There’s a fine line between fishing and standing on the shore like an idiot.”
Thankfully, the festival coming to Ketchum features short films from the best of the best.
The 2023 International Fly Fishing Film Festival visits The Argyros on Friday, Jan. 20. The event starts at 5:30 p.m., with time for mingling.
These short films from across the globe offer nearly two hours of adventure.
“Crouching Tiger, Hidden Damsel” shows the oversized tiger trout of an obscure mountain lake.
In “Of the Sea,” brothers explore the elusive Banco Chinchorro off the coast of Xcalak.
In “Jacks,” giant trevallies emerge from the depths hellbent on revenge.
“Father Nature” guides viewers through a trip on the Snake River in Grand Teton National Park.
“A Slam that Saves” investigates four species of bass found only in the Appalachians.
“Dollar Dog,” highlights Atlantic salmon in Cape Breton’s Margaree River.
In “The Focus,” three anglers revisit a secluded mountain stream.
“Chesapeake—A Love Letter to a Watershed” invites viewers to be enamored by the hallowed bay.
“Gold Fever” dives into undiscovered water in the middle of the Amazon jungle.
Tickets cost between $25-$45. For those under 18, tickets cost $5. There will be a raffle benefiting the Hemingway Chapter of Trout Unlimited. Proceeds help fund fish rescues, river restoration projects, public access monitoring as well as student, veteran and adult programs in the Wood River Valley. ￼
