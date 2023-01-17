22-08-17-bigwood-river-fishing-roland.jpg (copy)
Express photo by Roland Lane

Comedian Steven Wright once said, “There’s a fine line between fishing and standing on the shore like an idiot.”

Thankfully, the festival coming to Ketchum features short films from the best of the best.

The 2023 International Fly Fishing Film Festival visits The Argyros on Friday, Jan. 20. The event starts at 5:30 p.m., with time for mingling.

