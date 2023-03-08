'RED' shows a stroke of genius

The Liberty Theatre Company will present “RED” at the Sun Valley Community School starting this week.

 Photo courtesy of the Liberty Theatre Company

In the play “RED,” Mark Rothko says, “There is tragedy in every brushstroke.”

By the end, his protege Ken defies him, Art, Ken says, shouldn’t have to “expose your soul” to be valid.

Rothko, a master of abstract expressionism, spent most of his career denying his work was abstraction. He insisted his art mean something. But, what exactly did it mean?

