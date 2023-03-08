'RED' shows a stroke of genius

In the play “RED,” Mark Rothko says, “There is tragedy in every brushstroke.”
By the end, his protege Ken defies him, Art, Ken says, shouldn’t have to “expose your soul” to be valid.
Rothko, a master of abstract expressionism, spent most of his career denying his work was abstraction. He insisted his art mean something. But, what exactly did it mean?
“RED” follows Rothko as he is hired to paint a series of murals for New York’s esteemed Four Seasons Restaurant in the late 1950s, the biggest commission in the history of modern art. But will the opportunity be his magnum opus or creative downfall?
The Liberty Theatre Company will present “RED” at the Sun Valley Community School from March 9-12 and March 16-19. All shows start at 7 p.m., except Sundays, which start at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $35 for general admission and $15 for students.
Due to mature content, TLTC recommends attendees be ages 15 and up. For tickets and more information, visit libertytheatrecompany.org or call 208-582-8388.
On March 15, art curator and historian Kirstin Poole will lead a free lecture on the real Mark Rothko, providing context for “RED.” That starts at 6 p.m., also at the Sun Valley Community School.
“RED” director Claudia McCain loves digging into all of Rothko’s contradictions.
“He was a conflicted man who longed for acceptance, and yet railed against the established galleries, museums and critics of his time,” McCain said. “In his lifetime, he received the critical and commercial success that he longed for, but he struggled long and hard to get there.”
Written by John Logan, “RED” won the Tony Award for Best Play in 2010.
“Beautifully crafted, Logan uses much of Rothko’s own language to tell the story of this brilliant, intense, ambitious, conflicted artist,” McCain said. “It is an energetic, captivating story about what it takes to find one’s place in the art world.”
In “RED,” tensions rise as the young assistant Ken, played by David Kepner, pokes holes in the master’s ego.
“Both artistically crafted and defined by their own generations, they begin to unravel their own truth which in turn provides a provocative and cathartic symbiosis throughout,” Kepner said.
Ken, a fictional amalgam, comes from the emerging world of pop art.
“Ken is a guest in Rothko’s studio—a bystander to witness the greatness that will occur,” Kepner said “Ken wants to learn as much as possible from Rothko. He becomes almost a sponge that soaks in everything Rothko splatters out. As soon as Ken begins to splatter back, Rothko realizes that Ken’s ambitions may even meet or supersede his own.”
Kepner believes the many art enthusiasts of the Wood River Valley will love this show.
“This play shines a light on our own ambitions and limitations with the art we create,” Kepner said. “The more these characters struggle, the more we begin to learn about them and, hopefully, the more we’ll be able to see ourselves in the process.”
“RED” helps humanize one of the great art legends of the 20th Century.
“It becomes incredibly hard to not love these characters by the end,” Kepner said. “They are exceptionally nuanced people, which fortunately creates a huge pool for us to dive in and explore.”
For what it’s worth, he agrees with his character Ken on the matter of exposing your soul for the sake of art.
“I don’t want to feel that I must always throw myself into a pit of grueling despair to play any character honestly,” Kepner said. “Most times it’s about finding joy and letting the character’s aspirations deploy from love rather than doom.” ￼
