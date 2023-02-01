Read alongside your community this winter

The Community Library foyer will feature a new art exhibit by paper mache artist Carlos Lecanda called “Las Catrinas: A Celebration of Mexican Culture.” This exhibit will showcase ornate skeleton figures prevalent in Mexican folklore to celebrate the dead alongside a special piece inspired by “Sabrina & Corina.”

 Photo courtesy of the Community Library

Each winter, local libraries come together for their Winter Read. Teens and adults from across the Wood River Valley Wood River Valley are encouraged to participate and bond over a love of literature.

This year’s book is Kali Fajardo-Anstine’s “Sabrina & Corina,” a collection of short stories about Latinas of Indigenous descent living in the contemporary American West. Pick up your copy today at a participating library.

Martha Williams is the programs and education director of The Community Library in Ketchum.

