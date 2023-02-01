Read alongside your community this winter

Each winter, local libraries come together for their Winter Read. Teens and adults from across the Wood River Valley Wood River Valley are encouraged to participate and bond over a love of literature.
This year’s book is Kali Fajardo-Anstine’s “Sabrina & Corina,” a collection of short stories about Latinas of Indigenous descent living in the contemporary American West. Pick up your copy today at a participating library.
Martha Williams is the programs and education director of The Community Library in Ketchum.
“It’s an extraordinary collection, inviting us to discuss multicultural ancestries, intergenerational and family stories, friendship, faith, tradition and belonging,” Williams said. “The stories also ask us to look at some hard realities, like erasure, violence against women of color, dislocation, and gentrification.”
The Winter Read will kickoff with music, light refreshments and book giveaways at The Community Library on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 7:30 p.m.
The Community Library foyer will feature a new art exhibit by Mexican artist Carlos Lecanda titled “Las Catrinas: A Celebration of Mexican Culture.” This exhibit will showcase ornate paper-mache skeleton figures prevalent in Mexican folklore to celebrate the dead, as well as a special piece inspired by “Sabrina & Corina.” Lecanda will be in attendance. This exhibit will run through the spring.
The Community Library and partnering libraries will host programs analyzing this book throughout February and March. Some events require pre-registration. All events are free.
Until Feb. 22, Jenny Emery Davidson will lead discussions on two-to-three stories each Wednesday in the Libary’s Lecture Hall, from 4-5 p.m. As a part of their Together We Read Book Club, The Community Library will host a discussion of the entire book on Feb. 21, 5:30 p.m. That discussion will be led by the Library’s Teen Advisory Group (TAG) Interns.
The Stanley Community Library will discuss “Sabrina & Corina” for its regular book club, Feb. 9 at 5:30 p.m. The Bellevue and Hailey public libraries will host lunchtime book discussions on “Sabrina & Corina” on Feb. 23 and Feb. 28, respectively, from noon to 1 p.m.
Without further ado, here is the full itinerary of events at The Community Library for the Winter Read.
Feb. 10
Dr. Dora Ramírez, a professor in the Department of Sociology at Boise State University, studies Chicana identities in literature, intersectionality in ethnic literature, and literature as an agent for social change. She will come to the library to place “Sabrina & Corina” in a wider context of Chicana identities in literature.
Feb. 13
Tai Simpson will present “A Storyteller’s Guide to Changing the World.” She will explain how storytelling helps create the best versions of ourselves to change the world. An organizer for the Indigenous Idaho Alliance and co-director of the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence, Simpson is also known as “The Storyteller” in the Indigenous language of the Nimiipuu, commonly known as the Nez Perce Tribe.
Feb. 16
Olivia Juarez is the Public Land Director for Green Latinos, a nationwide nonprofit committed to addressing national, regional and local environmental, natural resources and conservation issues that significantly affect the health and welfare of the Latino community in the United States. Juarez will come from Salt Lake City to present “Creating an Inclusive Outdoors while Elevating Latino Environmental Activism,” a discussion on creating inclusive leadership in conservation.
March 2
“Warrior Women” follows the American Indian Movement (AIM) as it fights for communal survival. Told in a cyclical narrative reminiscent of indigenous storytelling, this documentary features Madonna Thunder Hawk and her daughter Marcy fighting against the Dakota Access Pipeline. The pair have fought for Native rights since the 1970s and are still at the forefront. The film explores how activist legacies are passed down and transformed from generation to generation. The film runs 64 minutes and will be followed by a virtual Q&A with filmmaker Dr. Elizabeth A. Castle.
March 9
The 2023 Winter Read will close with a keynote from “Sabrina & Corina” author Kali Fajardo-Anstine. A book signing at Iconoclast Books will follow. The program will be livestreamed and available to watch later. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In