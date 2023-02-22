Rachel Louise Snyder learns to forgive

“Women We Buried, Women We Burned” is the book Rachel Louise Snyder always knew she would write.
So, what took so long?
She made an active choice to not start her career with a memoir.
“I didn’t want to be a story,” Snyder said. “I wanted to be a writer.”
She used to reject the idea of writing as catharsis, believing the craft was about discipline, habit and work ethic. Still, even she could not deny the process of examining her own past has been inspirational.
“I learned the nature of forgiveness, which was five decades in the making,” Snyder said.
By the time he died a few years ago, Snyder had grown close to her father. She realized she hadn’t read many books dissecting the topic of forgiveness.
“It’s not something we really talk about. We talk about the things that hurt us a lot. We don’t talk about forgiveness,” Snyder said. “What does it mean to live a life in which you are actively forgiving people who love you but also cause you harm?”
Now, she herself is a mother. Oftentimes, that experience causes people to empathize with their parents—not Snyder
“In my case, I have definite confirmation that I had very bad parenting for a very long time,” Snyder said.
Snyder is the fourth Jack Grove Writer-in-Residence at the Hemingway House. Martha Williams is the programs and education director and The Community Library.
“The Jack Grove Residency honors the memory of Jack Grove, who lived in and loved the Sun Valley area; who loved reading and history; and who demonstrated inspiring community-mindedness,” Williams said. “We are privileged to promote creative writing and reading through this residency in his name.”
Snyder’s print work has appeared in The New Yorker, the New York Times magazine, Slate, Salon, the Washington Post, the Huffington Post, the Chicago Tribune, the New Republic and others.
Her last book, “No Visible Bruises,” shined a light on domestic violence in the US. It was a finalist for the 2019 National Book Critics Circle Award in General Nonfiction, winner of a Kirkus Award in Nonfiction, a New York Times Top 10 Books of the Year and winner of the Los Angeles Times Book Award and the New York Public Library’s Bernstein Award.
She sees “Women We Buried, Women We Burned” as a spiritual predecessor to “No Visible Bruises,” detailing how she became a journalist investigating women’s issues under the patriarchy.
She will speak about the memoir, due out later this year, at The Community Library Thursday, Feb. 23, at 6 p.m. Register online.
“It’s not difficult for me to talk about my work if my work is about other people,” Snyder said. “All of us kind of struggle to capture who we are and what that means ... It’s hard to separate my internal from the external.”
Her mom was sick as far back as Snyder can remember. Snyder helped her mom pick out the prettiest wig when her hair started falling out. She used her allowance to buy a toy chick from the drugstore for her mom’s 34th birthday.
“She couldn’t get out of bed,” Snyder said. “I still have that chick, though.”
Snyder’s mother died shortly after. Rachel was 8 years old.
“It took me like a long time to figure out what her loss even meant to me,” Snyder said. “The world became a very dangerous place.”
Her father did not handle the loss well.
“It was the late 70s,” Snyder said. “Men didn’t talk about grief—they still don’t talk about grief very much.”
He picked up and moved Snyder and her brother 500 miles away.
“As a parent now I can’t imagine doing something like that,” Snyder said. “But I think he was really lost.”
He turned to religion.
“He fell off the cliff into really devout and strict evangelicalism,” Snyder said. “Up until that point, we’d been Jewish. So, it was a sort of shocker.”
For the first time, she recognized the harmful power of the patriarchy—a focus of her career later on.
“That system is used to control women and keep women from experiencing their full potential,” Snyder said.
To this day, she has a complicated relationship with religion.
“I’m probably the only person who ever said to the Dalai Lama’s face I could never be a Buddhist,” Snyder said. “He basically said the equivalent of ‘Good, we don’t want you anyway.’ But I do believe in what I don’t know. In other words, I’m open to any possibility. Except Heaven and Hell; I think that’s total bullshit.”
A rebellious spirit got her kicked out of the house and expelled from school with a 0.467 GPA.
“During those years, I felt really unseen. It was almost like I didn’t exist anymore,” Snyder said. “Being in a suburb, I felt like I was the only one going through what I was going through.”
Too young to rent an apartment, she couch-surfed.
“It never occurred to me that I could have gone somewhere and gotten a meal or asked for help from the police or a social worker,” Snyder said.
She worked countless minimum wage jobs, from dishwasher to gas station cashier.
“One of the things I learned was how to talk to anybody in any walk of life,” Snyder said. “I can talk to people in low-income housing perhaps even more easily than I can talk to people at a black-tie dinner.”
These skills went on to help her as a journalist conducting interviews dealing with delicate subject matter.
“I acknowledge their humanity, I acknowledge their pain,” Snyder said. “In the case of ‘No Visible Bruises,’ there were people who didn’t want to talk to me.”
She tells sources she is available if they ever change their mind.
“You have to acknowledge how difficult these discussions can be for people and just give them time to come around,” Snyder said. “Eventually, the ones I was really trying to get to talk to me did. But it took over a year. I had the luxury of time.”
She doesn’t come in overly prepared with questions.
“Maybe that makes people feel freer to go where they want instead of where they’re led,” Snyder said.
Despite never graduating from high school, she talked her way into college, where she found her voice.
“I had been writing about the loss of my mother for years in really bad rhyming poetry,” Snyder laughed.
In undergrad, she wrote an essay about all her mom had missed: birthdays, graduations, triumphs, failures.
“I wrote a piece trying to capture what that hole in all those years meant,” Snyder said. “For the first time I really felt the power my own writing”
She went on to get an M.F.A. from Emerson College and is a 2020 Guggenheim Fellow.
“I had worked enough [bad] minimum wage jobs that I knew if I didn’t change something, that was going to be the rest of my life,” Snyder said. “It doesn’t take long to learn that. Everybody who lives in poverty understands that equation, too.”
Currently, she is an Associate Professor of Creative Writing and Journalism at American University in Washington, D.C.
“I am just as much a devotee of fiction as I am literary journalism,” Snyder said. “There’s not enough of a conversation between the two forms. One of my great passions is to bridge that divide.”
She believes many people fail to see the craft in journalism.
“The fiction writer has to create a world on a blank page; the nonfiction writer has to carve a world that already exists from too many pages,” Snyder said. “Both have limitations in terms of what the art demands.”
Working as a reporter, she traveled to India, Tibet and Niger.
“I met women who have been raped for sport, women who have been imprisoned for falling in love with the wrong person, women who have been cast out of their villages for giving birth to a dead child,” Snyder said.
Still, one of the most astonishing parts of her work is how she can humanize those who commit the most heinous acts.
“That comes really kind of straight from my experience with my father. My father was the funniest man I knew. And he was so generous. He would give his last dollar to me if I needed it,” Snyder said. “But he tended to be a conspiracy theorist. He was really gullible. I was young and growing up, he was mean ... we definitely had violent incidents.”
She has the uncanny ability to capture the most perplexing parts of being human:
“I never stopped grappling with the complication of loving somebody who also was so capable of hurting you.” ￼
