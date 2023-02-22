Rachel Louise Snyder learns to forgive

Rachel Louise Snyder will speak at the Community Library on Thursday, Feb. 23, at 6 p.m.

 Courtesy photo

“Women We Buried, Women We Burned” is the book Rachel Louise Snyder always knew she would write.

So, what took so long?

She made an active choice to not start her career with a memoir.

