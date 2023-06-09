Sun Valley Resort is collaborating with The Sawtooth Botanical Garden to host a number of free and paid Pride Month celebrations starting this weekend.
The festival begins on Sunday, June 11 at the Forest Service Park in Ketchum. This free event is open to the public from 3-8 p.m. and will feature food and drinks, as well education, speakers and entertainment.
“Pride in the Garden” follows on the grounds of the Sawtooth Botanical Garden on June 14 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Doghaus will perform “traditional 70s pride tunes,” with accompanying cocktails and food curated by area Chef Esta Hornstein, who is known for her unique culinary flair, according to organizers. Tickets cost $100 and feature food, drinks and music.
On June 15, the Sawtooth Botanical Garden and Sun Valley Resort are showing free of charge “They/Them: One Climber’s Story” at the Sun Valley Opera House. According to the film’s producer—Patagonia, the outerwear company—“They/Them” follows Lor, a transgender climber, as they travel through the sandstone canyons of Northern Arizona on a journey to conquer one of the most difficult climbs of their life.
“By embracing the strength in vulnerability, Lor has found the space to thrive and build a climbing community that others like themselves can call home,” states a press release on the film. The film is co-directed by Blake McCord and Justin Clifton. There will be concessions, but the resort recommends patrons grab dinner with friends beforehand. The show starts at 7 p.m.
“Building a community that is respectful, kind and open to all is important to us at Sun Valley Resort. We are thrilled to partner with the Sawtooth Botanical Garden on these events,” said Pete Sonntag, vice president and general manager of Sun Valley Resort.
On Friday, June 16, The Mint in Hailey will host a 21+ drag show that costs $40. Inquire soon, as seating is limited. Food is available downstairs from the Cuisine Wanderer, and drinks are for sale all over the hip, two-story venue on Main Street. The event starts at 7 p.m.
Festivities continue on Saturday, June 17, beginning with a morning pride bike ride and parade, which starts at 11 a.m. and runs from the River Run parking lot through Ketchum. The event will feature food and drinks from Despo’s. Participants are encouraged to wear colors and bring whatever wheeled transportation they find suitable. Sun Valley Resort will have more details closer to the event.
That evening, the week wraps up at the Mint with drag bingo, which begins at 5 p.m. Food and drinks will be available at this event, too. The first bingo card costs $30; each additional card is $20.
All proceeds from the Festival benefit diversity, equity and inclusion programming, as well as services and general operations at the Sawtooth Botanical Garden.
“Our team’s vision is to welcome the LGBTQ+ community and our allies to celebrate diversity and inclusion throughout the valley during Pride Month, so we are thrilled to add Cuisine Wanderer at The Mint, and Independent Goods in Ketchum to our growing list of venues and supporters,” said Jen Smith, executive director of the Sawtooth Botanical Garden. “We hope that participants will especially appreciate what will be fun and thoughtful educational components of the Pride in the Garden Festival.” ￼
