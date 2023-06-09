Pride Ride

Rebecca Rusch leading the many riders along 4th Street in Ketchum during the 2022 Pride Ride.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Sun Valley Resort is collaborating with The Sawtooth Botanical Garden to host a number of free and paid Pride Month celebrations starting this weekend.

The festival begins on Sunday, June 11 at the Forest Service Park in Ketchum. This free event is open to the public from 3-8 p.m. and will feature food and drinks, as well education, speakers and entertainment.

“Pride in the Garden” follows on the grounds of the Sawtooth Botanical Garden on June 14 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Doghaus will perform “traditional 70s pride tunes,” with accompanying cocktails and food curated by area Chef Esta Hornstein, who is known for her unique culinary flair, according to organizers. Tickets cost $100 and feature food, drinks and music.

Rocks painted by the Wood River High School Pride Club

Rocks painted by the Wood River High School Pride Club lined the entryway to the Sawtooth Botanical Garden for its first Pride in the Garden event on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

aguckes@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments