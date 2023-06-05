The Hailey Public Library’s favorite forensic chemist Cat Helms takes a look at cicutoxin, the poison found in water hemlock. Common along small ditches and wet meadows in Blaine County, it is considered the most violently toxic plant growing in North America.
The free talk will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, at Town Center West, 116 S. River St., in Hailey.
“Water hemlock is a lovely, delicate plant that looks and smells like a carrot,” said Kristin Fletcher, the library’s programs and engagement manager. “Unfortunately, all parts of the plant are poisonous, a combination that makes it incredibly dangerous, especially to kids attracted to its hollow stems as a plaything. It can be easily confused with a number of edible and medicinal plants but this is one species you don’t want to mess with.
