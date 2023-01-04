Sonoma comes to Sun Valley

pianoSunValley comes to The Argyros Friday, Jan. 6, 7 p.m. Tickets cost $20.

 Photo courtesy of the Argyros

Artistic directors Jessica and Michael Shinn started pianoSonoma weeks after getting married. The co-founders have had two children since, but they always joke that the festival was their first baby.

“Making music and creating and nurturing the festival has been a critical linchpin component for our relationship,” Michael said. “It’s all intertwined.”

Last summer, pianoSonoma Composer-in-Residence Shelbie Rassler wrote a piano four-hands piece for the Shinns to perform together.

