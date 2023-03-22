Peter Mann rewrites the history books

In his second year of teaching in Stanford’s humanities program, Peter Mann decided to give himself an extra assignment: For every text in the syllabus—from Plato through works of the 20th century—he would design an accompanying comic book.
It highlighted his unique perspective—bending genres, mixing the new and the old, the historical and the imaginary.
He began a weekly syndicated online comic called “Quixote Syndrome.”
“All my interests—whether it’s writing, art, historical literature—they all tend to kind of coalesce around not just the the book “Don Quixote,” but the whole predicament he embodies: dreamers and idealists, people who were slightly unhinged and who throw themselves into reality,” Mann said. “Gradually, comedy ensues.”
As a lecturer in the university’s Humanities and Sciences Interdepartmental Programs, he teaches both literature and history to graduate students.
“I find them hard to separate,” Mann said. “I have a primary interest in each, but they both kind of take me to the other field.
“I’m interested in literature, but then I always want to know more about the context, the times and conditions and all the contingencies in which these people are writing.”
Thursday, March 23, at 6 p.m., Mann will be in conversation with The Community Library’s Executive Director Jenny Emery-Davidson in Ketchum.
“I’m kind of used to being in front of the podium and keeping an audience’s attention. So it comes somewhat naturally,” Mann said. “Talking about my own work feels a little stranger, but I’ll make do.”
His debut novel “The Torqued Man” is set in World War II.
“It’s a hard moment to shake,” Mann said. “We’re still living in the shadow of both world wars and the whole long charnel house of the 20th century that they set in motion...I always see the era between the wars and World War II itself as the mirror in which to understand ourselves.”
In the nuanced story, characters must make fraught decisions.
“Even though it seems to us like a war against clear evil, there are still really difficult, compromised choices that people were forced to make actually on the ground there,” Mann said. “There’s never something so black and white.”
The novel opens in Berlin, September 1945. Two manuscripts are found in rubble. Each manuscript narrates conflicting versions of the life of a spy during the war.
“That’s how it works writing history in the real world,” Mann said. “That’s how you tell a historical narrative, by going and finding archival documents that are often telling stories at cross purposes, stories that overlap and intersect, sometimes reinforce one another, but oftentimes contradict one another.”
The story centers around real-life Irish republican Frank Ryan.
“I can’t remember where reality and my own tweaking begins and ends,” Mann said. “That excites me in literature, it makes that fictional world seem somehow more real.”
The book has a dark sense of humor.
“I never wanted humor to trivialize the horrors of the Second World War,” Mann said. “I don’t think I’m constitutionally capable of writing a humorless book. I wouldn’t want to. The challenge was finding a way to tell a story that allowed me to have my natural voice and still confront the darkness head on.”
Reading mystery thrillers, he learned the rules in order to undermine them—even if he wasn’t conscious of it.
“The subversion probably comes from wanting to tell a story that doesn’t just not neatly fit into any genre convention,” Mann said. “The conventions are, as I’m aware of them, to be broken and mashed up together. It probably just starts to become a cliché to me, and then I instinctively want to break. But it wasn’t so premeditated.”
He works sentence by sentence, never fully outlining the story ahead of time.
“I can’t really think more than a couple steps ahead and don’t really want to. If I had actually everything mapped out, it would just feel like homework,” Mann said. “I have to bump into things on the page as I’m writing and let things emerge, let myself be surprised.”
That strategy has come back to haunt him.
“It can make for frustrating and sometimes downright terrifying moments where you’re deep in the middle of something and have to figure out how the hell am I gonna get out of this hole,” Mann said. “Writing a book can feel like you’re creating your own bespoke prison, but it also feels thrilling when you figure out the keys to let yourself out.”
He tries not to think about writing when he’s not doing it.
“There’s all sorts of anticipatory dread and anxiety that surrounds it. The transition from the state of not writing to being in the act of writing is where a lot of the bumpiness comes in,” Mann said. “It’s kind of like going through Security and TSA at the airport. All this stuff you have to get through, but once I’m lifted off and I’m in the air, then I find it enjoyable.”
He is the Community Library’s latest writer-in-residence. As part of the stay, Mann will live in the Hemingway House in Ketchum.
“He was seminal to my own formation as a young reader and future writer when I was a kid, a teenager, in my 20s. I reread a couple of things recently, and I’m more ambivalent now,” Mann said. “He’s such a mythologized figure. Of course, he plays a role in cultural myths, but I don’t put him on a pedestal myself anymore.”
He plans to treat his time in residence “with the reverence that it deserves.”
“I can only imagine having two uninterrupted weeks in a place known for its natural beauty and solitude but near the lively town of Ketchum,” Mann said. “It just sounds like an ideal place to focus and live in the creative work, whittle away all those distractions.”
During his residency at the Hemingway House, he will work on his next novel.
“I’m a little superstitious about fragile projects that have no guarantee will see the light of day, but I’m hoping it will,” Mann said.
This story is based on another real historical figure: Richard Halliburton, a celebrity adventurer and travel writer who mysteriously disappeared on a voyage across the Pacific on an old sailing ship from Hong Kong to San Francisco in 1939. Mann imagines if he never drowned.
“I’m interested in people who are against the grain in their own times maybe or have fallen in between the cracks and are trying to find a way to kind of find their place.” ￼
