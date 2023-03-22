Peter Mann rewrites the history books

Peter Mann will speak in conversation The Community Library’s Jenny Emery Davidson on Thursday, March 23, at 6 p.m.

 Courtesy photo

In his second year of teaching in Stanford’s humanities program, Peter Mann decided to give himself an extra assignment: For every text in the syllabus—from Plato through works of the 20th century—he would design an accompanying comic book.

It highlighted his unique perspective—bending genres, mixing the new and the old, the historical and the imaginary.

He began a weekly syndicated online comic called “Quixote Syndrome.”

