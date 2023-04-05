Parlor in the Round plays it by ear

Much to the chagrin of his wife, Kevin Worrell has kept nearly every Parlor in the Round suggestion from the past decade. The thousands of cards occupy his backpacks. They fill the trunk of his car.
“I’m constantly inspired by them, because there’s some crazy stuff,” said Worrell, the group’s founder and host. “No matter what the cards are, the moment always happens.”
This Friday, Parlor in the Round will come to town. Not even the performers know what the show will be yet.
“It’s going to end up being a show about Sun Valley, because we’re going to be making music based on what they write in the cards,” Worrell said.
On, April 7, 7:30 p.m., Sun Valley Museum of Art (SVMoA) will present Parlor in the Round at The Argyros in Ketchum. Tickets range from $12.50-$70.
Three singer-songwriters will come together to play their own songs, play each other’s songs and create brand-new songs on the spot inspired by audience suggestions.
Over the phone, Worrell discussed the importance of “play”—not just playing your instrument, but granting yourself the permission to have fun.
“When you’re writing, there’s that inner critic that you have alongside,” Worrell said. “If you can get into a space of play, you kind of bypass that initial critic, you get those ideas to come out.”
Idaho native Korby Lenker will grace the stage on Friday.
“Nothing makes you feel more alive than taking a chance on an uncertain outcome,” Lenker said. “There are gonna be a lot of chances taken Friday night at Parlor in the Round. I’m excited and a little scared, which means we’re all in store for something pretty special.”
For each Parlor in the Round tour stop, Worrell includes a local musician.
“Korby is no up-and-comer,” Worrell said. “He’s returning to the home grounds as a very accomplished musician.”
Worrell likened Lenker’s wholesome stylings to the late, great John Prine.
“He’s a perfect Parlor in the Round artist because he embraces fun and humor as a part of his approach,” Worrell said. “He’s not afraid to let that be the vehicle to get into some real human moments.”
Lenker is a jack of all trades. On Thursday, April 6, at 5:30 p.m., SVMoA will present a screening of his TV pilot “Morse Code,” a semi-autobiographical caricature of a 30-something working musician navigating Nashville.
“He’s just a spring of creativity,” Worrell said.
Canada’s Barbra Lica will also be at the show.
“Barbra has this sharp, biting sense of humor at times,” Worrell said.
She creates vignettes making observations on modern life, reminiscent of Randy Newman.
“She’s busy writing these modern pop songs with all this inflection and living presentation that harkens her jazz influences,” Worrell said. “But the content of the songs is pretty rooted in humor, taking a poke at yourself and your own life, in the way of the great classic songwriters.”
Lica comes from the school of Ella Fitzgerald, Worrell said.
“She has a virtuosic singing voice,” he said. “She just makes a gorgeous singing sound incredibly easy.”
She first played with Parlor in the Round in Tacoma, Washington, last year.
“She got very little information going in. We had such a ball. She was a great sport,” Worrell said. “She did it all with tremendous comfort ... She demonstrated her deep musicianship.”
Lica comes alive during the improv lightning round.
“I know that she likes to break out of her regular routine,” Worrell said. “She’s really going to be at home because she’s pretty fearless as a performer, you can really see her seasoned chops.”
Finally, Orion Donicht will come to The Argyros from Alaska to round out the lineup. The enigmatic musician is known for performing four-hour sets with no breaks.
“When he brings that energy to [the group], it’s some of our absolute most memorable shows,” Worrell said.
Worrell likened Donicht to Sasquatch, “a legendary creature who sort of slips in and out of popular culture,” Worrell said. “He is known for a few different identities ... He’s a character in every sense of the word.”
Fans of Tom Waits will resonate with his unique sound.
“Punk elements come crashing through like a freight train in the middle of like a fingerstyle blues tune,” Worrell said.
Donicht has been voted Anchorage’s favorite bartender several years in a row.
“He always has a perfectly-timed, perfectly-tuned joke for any conversation,” Worrell said, “and he is fully improvising 100% of the time.” ￼
