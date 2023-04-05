Parlor in the Round plays it by ear

The Sun Valley Museum of Art (SVMoA) will present Parlor in the Round at The Argyros in Ketchum on Friday.

 Photo courtesy of the Sun Valley Museum of Art

Much to the chagrin of his wife, Kevin Worrell has kept nearly every Parlor in the Round suggestion from the past decade. The thousands of cards occupy his backpacks. They fill the trunk of his car.

“I’m constantly inspired by them, because there’s some crazy stuff,” said Worrell, the group’s founder and host. “No matter what the cards are, the moment always happens.”

This Friday, Parlor in the Round will come to town. Not even the performers know what the show will be yet.

