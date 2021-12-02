This weekend, the Papoose Club will host a fundraiser at Hemingway Elementary School.
It features hand-made gifts from more than 50 artists: sweets, ceramics, handblown glass, clothing, jewelry, handbags, birdhouses, decorative objects, textiles and more.
New this year will be an online raffle and auction and a cookie recipe book. I love the idea of a cookie recipe book. I think more food should be cookies.
Well, this doesn’t sound so bizarre to me. This is a juried event so you'd better bring your A-game.
