Paco Versailles wants you to dance

Dance duo Paco Versailles combines disco with Flamenco. They perform at The Argyros Friday, Aug. 18.

In his work with Capital Cities (of “Safe and Sound” fame), producer/songwriter Ryan Merchant strove for pop perfection, meticulously crafted.

“The studio can be stressful because you just want to get every detail right,” Merchant said. “That can be a good thing. There’s a time and place for that.”

But, Merchant said, “there’s also a time to let things be a little bit imperfect.” That’s where his newer group, Paco Versailles, thrives—capturing inspiration as it comes, in its purest form.

