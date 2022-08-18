Paco Versailles wants you to dance

In his work with Capital Cities (of “Safe and Sound” fame), producer/songwriter Ryan Merchant strove for pop perfection, meticulously crafted.
“The studio can be stressful because you just want to get every detail right,” Merchant said. “That can be a good thing. There’s a time and place for that.”
But, Merchant said, “there’s also a time to let things be a little bit imperfect.” That’s where his newer group, Paco Versailles, thrives—capturing inspiration as it comes, in its purest form.
“Paco Versailles, for better or worse, is a more emotional project,” Merchant said. “When we write, we don’t question things so much. If something feels good, we run with it. We don’t overthink the lyrics too much. We’re just trying to capture the spark of a moment.”
It’s impossible to sit still while listening to Paco Versailles. The bounce of the electronic music is infectious. Before you realize it, you’ll bob and sway to the beat. Often using live instrumentation, their music has more texture and authenticity than many of their streamlined dance contemporaries. Contrary to their freewheeling attitude, the bass lines feel like they were designed in a lab to hypnotize the listener. Elegant acoustic guitar twinkles over the top, tying the song into knots, evocative of a drunken beach sunset. Merchant’s lush vocal melodies ground the whole thing, coming through like a transmission from outer space. His lyrics provide a certain tenderness, uncanny for the genre.
Together Merchant and Flamenco artist Vahagni have created a whole new genre: Dancemenco.
“He is an absolute virtuosic guitar player,” Merchant said of Vahagni, a guitarist by trade.
Their band name is an ode to their two biggest influences: Spanish guitar legend Paco De Lucia and the disco from sweaty underground raves in Parisian suburb Versailles that shaped Merchant. This leads to something truly one-of-a-kind, simultaneously ancient and futuristic.
“We make accessible music that people can wrap their heads around as far as terms of the time signature, the harmonic structure while introducing them to some unique playing techniques,” Merchant said. “It’s always fun to hear something novel.”
Paco Versailles will perform at The Argyros in Ketchum, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. General admission costs $20 and VIP costs $50. Boise’s St. Terrible will open.
Merchant is no stranger to Ketchum. Skiing and mountain biking over the years, he has always wanted to play a show here.
“The greatest satisfaction, if you have an idea, is that it’s going to go over well with an audience,” Merchant said. “First and foremost, our goal is to make people dance, provide catharsis. Even if they’ve never heard us or are a bit more stoic, we want them to feel this involuntary urge to dance and to enjoy themselves.”
They bring a full band on tour. Even Flamenco dancers join them onstage, creating a full treat for the senses.
“All the sudden the song comes to life,” Merchant said. “The energy is just completely different live.”
Paco Versailles’s music first premiered back in 2019. Merchant threw parties for DJs to try out new music. When he and Vahagni saw the reaction to their Dancemenco, they knew they had something special.
“We were wrapping up a unique way of displaying the acoustic guitar,” Merchant said. “The Spanish guitar has not really been used in funky or dancey music.”
The two first met when Vahagni came on tour with Capital Cities. They bonded over Spanish culture. At the age of 12, Merchant lived in Madrid for a year. His parents took him to the Running of the Bulls. Around the same time, he got into music. Songs began to pour out of him.
“When I was young, my natural inclination within music was to compose as opposed to learning other people’s music,” Merchant said. “I was always more interested in coming up with my own songs, melodies and lyrics.”
Even now, when he listens to other artist’s songs, he can’t help but imagine how he would produce it differently. What if he gave it a modern treatment? How would his voice sound on it? What if he messed with the harmonies? This attitude led to their exquisite, haunting covers of America’s “Ventura Highway” and the Rolling Stones’s “Satisfaction.”
Usually, they record everything in Merchant’s home studio in Venice Beach. However, for their upcoming EP, they booked a place in Joshua Tree, essentially a barn converted into a state-of-the-art studio with vintage equipment. They got off their phones for a few days.
“We were trying not to make everything on the grid. We were trying to do something that was a bit more like the live show—capturing that energy, but then of course enhancing it with production.” ￼
