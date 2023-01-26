Opposites attract at Sun Valley Opera

Zachary James and Bonnie Montgomery will perform “Old Friends: Anything you can do, I can do better” at the Argyros Tuesday, Jan. 31. Presented by Sun Valley Opera.

 Courtesy photo

On paper, the partnership of Bonnie Montgomery and Zachary James may seem strange.

Counterpunch Magazine described the compositions of Montgomery, an Arkansas country star, as “white trash arias, soaked in alcohol and sex.” James is a Broadway actor who has garnered widespread acclaim for his performances at the Metropolitan Opera and the London’s English National Opera.

Still, they are united by world-class training and, above all, a pure love of music. That’s why they will come together for “Old Friends: Anything You Can Do, I Can Do Better,” presented by Sun Valley Opera.

