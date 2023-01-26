Opposites attract at Sun Valley Opera

On paper, the partnership of Bonnie Montgomery and Zachary James may seem strange.
Counterpunch Magazine described the compositions of Montgomery, an Arkansas country star, as “white trash arias, soaked in alcohol and sex.” James is a Broadway actor who has garnered widespread acclaim for his performances at the Metropolitan Opera and the London’s English National Opera.
Still, they are united by world-class training and, above all, a pure love of music. That’s why they will come together for “Old Friends: Anything You Can Do, I Can Do Better,” presented by Sun Valley Opera.
The Argyros will open its doors at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, for a Diva Party. Vintage will serve cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. A table costs $350, a table for four costs $700, a table for six costs $1,050. General admission costs $75. The show starts at 6:30 p.m.
They will sing everything from Dolly Parton to Rodgers and Hammerstein.
“I am my most authentic self on stage,” James said. “I bare my soul and my heart, and I hope the audience feels they had an intimate experience.”
Before going out onstage, he reaches out to a higher power. He asks to be in service of the audience, the story and the moment.
“I don’t want to put my belief system on anyone, but I pray, for lack of a better word,” James said. “I ask to trust my body, my mind, my heart, my tongue to say the right words.”
To him, performing is exhausting in the best way possible.
“It’s like running a marathon, like being an Olympic athlete,” James said. “It’s totally exhilarating.”
Montgomery and James were both born into musical families.
“It’s kind of my calling. This is what I love to do most. It’s really all I know how to do,” James said.
Growing up, he idolized Beverly Sills, a soprano diva who also appeared on the “Carol Burnett Show” and “The Muppets.”
“She was a pop culture icon, not just an opera singer,” James said. “That, to me, really resonates.”
He has made appearances on prestige dramas like “Succession” and sitcoms like “30 Rock.”
“I don’t think of myself as an opera singer; I just think of myself as an artist,” James said. “It’s all just storytelling to me, and connecting to the audience.”
Of course, a career in show business is more than just performing. He navigates networking, advocacy, diplomacy and administrative responsibilities.
“There’s not a lot of time to really reflect on it. You just keep going. I’m always trying to understand that wherever I am, it’s where I’m supposed to be,” James said. “Where am I today? What audience am I connecting with today? How am I going to engage them? What’s the story?”
He began taking vocal lessons in college. In the summer of 2003, he did eight musicals at the Bucks County Playhouse in Pennsylvania, and never looked back. He’s been working consistently since.
As a 6’6” bass, he is a rarity in the theater world.
“There’s not a lot of me,” James said. “So, I tend to create a lot of roles in both operas and musicals.”
He has played Lurch in “The Addams Family” musical and the role of Abraham Lincoln in the world premiere of Philip Glass’s opera “The Perfect American.” In a recent show, he juggled and carried a man for 10 minutes.
“I make myself irreplaceable by adding special things,” James said.
Working as an emcee in a show like “Old Friends” he gets to connect directly with the audience.
“I really rely on the energy of the audience and meeting them,” James said. “We inform each other how the evening is going to go based on our relationship.”
When he first breaks the ice, viewers usually offer up nervous laughter. By the end, they respond heartily.
“That’s very cyclical,” James said. “Without an audience there, there’s no performance.”
He says less than 5% of Americans have experienced the opera—a form, he admits, can come off as “pretentious” and classist. But, James wants to make it accessible to all.
“You are welcome. Come as you are, you don’t need to study it. You don’t need to know the language. You don’t have to dress up,” James said.
Last year, he won the Grammy for Best Opera Recording.
“It was really the best day of my life,” James said. “Not because I was given an award, but because I was in a room with thousands of people who also were nerdy music kids and have dedicated their life to this. The energy of that moment was so palpable. I really will never forget it. I don’t think I’ve been happier.”
He has put out both jazz and pop albums. As a listener, he keeps up with Top 40 hits.
“I stay inspired by hopping genres consistently,” James said. “How is music changing right now? What are younger people listening to? What are we saying as a culture, as a people?”
He still gets stage fright—and, at this point in his career, considers it a friend.
“If I didn’t get stage fright, I would be panicked, because something would be terribly wrong,” James said. “It’s the body reminding you that you’re about to go into the mouth of the wolf or to jump out of a plane.”
He thanks his body for his fight or flight response.
“Thank you for my sweaty palms and my shaky knees,” James tells himself. “I do recognize that I’m in a dangerous situation. This is scary. But I’ve decided as an experiment, I’m going to go out there to see what happens. I’m guessing I won’t die, but thank you for the warnings.”
Then, he goes out onstage.
“I have not died yet,” James said. ￼
