Living in New York, tenor Jordan Weatherston Pitts and soprano Teresa Castillo have known of each other for years.
“I’ve always been a big fan of her singing,” Pitts said.
In the depths of the pandemic, they finally met at a virtual holiday concert, budding a beautiful friendship.
“He’s a very open person.” Castillo said. “Our energies go well together so when we perform, we always have fun.”
They will perform together for the Sun Valley Opera’s Winterfest on Wednesday, March 2, dazzling the crowd with duets, solos, musical theater and cabaret.
Growing up, both Castillo and Pitts found opera through their families. Castillo’s mother always played Pavarotti in the home.
“I just always felt a strong connection to the music,” she said. “Even before I knew I could make as much sound as you need to for an opera singer, I just always kind of knew that was what I was going to do.”
Pitts began singing when he was young, only 6 or 7. Emulating his older brother, he took piano lessons first. He soon learned the same teacher gave vocal instructions. All throughout school, teachers told him he was a great singer, encouraging him to follow his dreams.
Castillo currently plays Frasquita in San Jose Opera’s production of “Carmen.”
“I’m really, really having fun with it,” Castillo said. “I just get to goof off onstage with my friends.”
“Carmen” was the opera that originally drew Pitts to the form. He remembers seeing a friend perform it in college.
“I fell absolutely in love with the artform,” Pitts said. “I can’t remember a time when I wasn’t excited about it.”
After the show, he went on a deep dive into YouTube videos and was hooked from there.
“It was sort of like the rest is history,” Pitts said.
He views touchstones in his life through the lens of opera—the love of languages, the intense musicianship, et cetera. He sees great opera singers as athletes.
“It takes a lot of focus and strength to be an opera singer,” Pitts said. “The superhumanness of it is something that I find endlessly inspiring.”
Next, Castillo with play Maria in “West Side Story,” one of her favorite musicals. Her mother is Costa Rican and her father is from Iowa, but growing up in Colorado, she had a much different experience than Maria would have had, Castillo said. Since moving to New York, though, she has befriended many Dominicans and Puerto Ricans. Their experiences help inform her take on the iconic character.
“If anything, for audiences, especially out here in California, I can bring a better understanding of what a character like that would be going through, what her life experience would be like,” Castillo said.
Over the past decade, Castillo has taken part in many opera competitions, everywhere from Mildred Miller International Voice Competition to the Classical Singer Magazine Competition.
“It’s a different type of energy that you have to bring to it,” Castillo said. “It’s a different set of standards.”
In opera competition, there’s a lot of cash on the line. Castillo does not come from money, so every financial boost has helped, she said.
“Typically if you start winning competitions, you continue winning competitions,” Castillo said. “That’s just kind of how it goes. Getting into that system and becoming one of those people can be pretty difficult.”
And opera can be an expensive business to break into—and stay in. Young artists have to pay for lessons, coaching, agents and application fees.
“It costs a lot of money to be an opera singer,” Pitts said. “We’re one of the few job professions where we still pay for job interviews.”
Opera has earned a reputation for costing a lot to attend a performance, too. Both Castillo and Pitts understand the stereotype that opera crowds are too stuffy. Recently, while attending a performance, Castillo was scolded for laughing too loud.
“That can make younger people not want to come,” Castillo said. “As a performer, I want to hear the audience react.”
Pitts wants people to get past the tropes of Mozart operas—the kings, queens and courtesans talking about nobility.
“People see it as this antiquated artform that has nothing to do with our current reality,” Pitts said, but “all the stories in opera are about real people going through real things.”
For him, the human element is always there.
“The biggest thing is to make it as accessible to everyone,” he said. “Once you look past that initial barrier that society has put on opera, you realize it really is for anyone.”
Over his ten years in New York, Pitts has faced his own issues with accessibility. As a black opera singer, he said he has struggled to land roles, watching as many white peers receive roles he believes he was more qualified for.
“It’s very hard for patrons and donors and people in charge of opera companies to put you in positions where you’re the leading role or you’re a romantic lead because they want to see people that look like them onstage,” Pitts said.
Still, he has persevered. In 2019, he performed in “Stonewall,” the first opera written for a drag queen.
“That was like the highlight of my life—best time ever,” he said.
Opera and drag have gone hand in hand for centuries. Female mezzo-sopranos often portray young men in opera. Back in the Baroque period, especially in France, there were female characters written for male basses.
“It was partially humorous as well as artistic,” Pitts said. “There’s a lot of history of gender-bending in opera.”
For any performance, preparation is the most important part to him. Before going out onstage, he hydrates and meditates.
“If you don’t feel prepared, you go out on stage and you have guesswork still to do,” Pitts said. “That’s never good...the nerves get to you no matter how many times you do it. Staying calm is key.”
For her part, Castillo only gets nervous for recitals.
“When you’re onstage playing a character, you can sort of hide,” Castillo said. When you’re onstage in a recital, you’re not really playing a character. You’re playing yourself playing a character, so you’re a lot more vulnerable.”
Before going out as a character, she stands in the wings, breathing in the moment and getting lost in the music. Prior to the pandemic, her routine was much more stressful.
“Now, I’m a lot more casual about it,” Castillo said. “I just try to go out there and have fun.”
In her free time, she likes to listen to pop and electronic music. Last summer, she performed a night of pop covers at the Bitter End in New York City. Recording a pop album is not out of the question.
“You never know,” Castillo said. “As far as I’m concerned, I’m kind of at the point in my life where I probably wouldn’t say no to just about any gig.”
When he’s not listening to French cabaret, Pitts enjoys R&B and hip-hop, exercising to Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj and Beyonce.
Looking ahead, Pitts wants to consistently perform at top-level opera houses. Castillo wants to be financially stable from music alone.
“I feel like that’s the dream of every performer,” she said.
For tickets and more information, visit sunvalleyopera.com.
“I hope people leave feeling like they’ve watched something that has transported them to another world,” said Pitts, “or really inspires them to seek out higher levels of art.” ￼
