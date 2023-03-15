Back by popular demand, the Artist Studio Tour of the Wood River Valley will return Friday, Aug. 18, and Saturday, Aug. 19.
But, of course, you cannot have a studio tour without the artists.
Applications for a spot in the event are open now until May 15. Any creatives who want to show their process to the public can visit artiststudiotour.com/application to find the form.
The first 40 artists who submit a completed application will be invited to participate in their studio or as part of a group of no more than three. Applications will be taken in the order they were received. If 40 artists confirm by May 15, applicants will be notified as a waiting list develops.
This studio tour is not affiliated with the original Wood River Valley Studio Tour, which has been discontinued until further notice, organizer Mary Rolland said.
For any more questions, reach out to Rolland at 917-880-5433. ￼
