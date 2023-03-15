trout@.jpg

Mary Rolland showcases her piece “Trout in a Box.”

 Photo courtesy of Mary Rolland

Back by popular demand, the Artist Studio Tour of the Wood River Valley will return Friday, Aug. 18, and Saturday, Aug. 19.

But, of course, you cannot have a studio tour without the artists.

Applications for a spot in the event are open now until May 15. Any creatives who want to show their process to the public can visit artiststudiotour.com/application to find the form.

