On The Verge

From left, Holden Blair, Sophia McKnight, Aimsley Shearer, Eva Hatzenbuehler, Elena Tamayo and Asia Angel.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

“On the Verge; or, the Geography of Yearning” is your typical time-traveling adventure-comedy, jam-packed with pithy dialogue.

This play tells the story of three Victorian lady explorers who trek into Terra Incognita—or so they think. As they machete their way through the wilderness, they encounter a colorful cast of characters. Slowly, they realize they are not traveling where they believe—or shall I say, when they believe—and instead, are traveling into the future.

Karl Nordstrom directs the play by Eric Overmyer for Wood River High School, exploring themes of time, nostalgia, love, career and conflict among loved ones.

