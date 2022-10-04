“On the Verge; or, the Geography of Yearning” is your typical time-traveling adventure-comedy, jam-packed with pithy dialogue.
This play tells the story of three Victorian lady explorers who trek into Terra Incognita—or so they think. As they machete their way through the wilderness, they encounter a colorful cast of characters. Slowly, they realize they are not traveling where they believe—or shall I say, when they believe—and instead, are traveling into the future.
Karl Nordstrom directs the play by Eric Overmyer for Wood River High School, exploring themes of time, nostalgia, love, career and conflict among loved ones.
“I directed the play in part to honor the strong women in my life, currently in the Wood River High School drama program and those that came before and paved a way for these young women to flourish in the theater environment," Nordstrom said.
The show runs Wednesday, Oct. 5, and Thursday, Oct. 6, at 6 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m.; and Saturday Oct. 8 at 1 p.m., in the Performing Arts Theater at Hailey’s Community Campus.
The house opens 30 minutes before showtime. Tickets are available at the door and cost $8 for adults; $5 for high school students, seniors and veterans; and $3 for middle schoolers.
The cast includes Eva Hatzenbuehler, Elena Tamayo, Holden Blair, Asia Angel and Sophia McKnight.
Senior Aimsley Shearer plays Fanny.
“‘On The Verge’ is both comedic and wildly absurd, but it also touches on struggle and human emotion,” Shearer said.
Senior Piper Kolb plays Anna.
“With such a small cast, a dialect from different eras, this play not only is enjoyable to watch but you may learn a new thing or two,” Kolb said.
The crew includes Hunter Ervin, Skylar McCord, Jaiman Sharp, Ranger Wynne, Rowan Desler, Jake Schoessler, Hunter Ervin and Loula Christensen. Performing Arts A class designed and constructed the set.
“The wordplay in the script is like the flesh on the bones that is the set,” Nordstrom said. “Overmyer mastered setting up scenes and revealing exposition through the language of these characters.”
Nordstrom loved “On the Verge” when he first saw it in college. Its verbosity presented a unique challenge.
“The language in this show is probably next to Shakespeare in its difficulty,” Nordstrom said. “This is important for student actors as we as educators try to increase literacy accomplishments in our students.”
With school starting later this year, the cast met three times in the summer to go over the script.
“I hope they appreciate the use of heightened language and not be afraid of it,” Nordstrom said. “It takes a little more work, but in the end, the subtext of well written text can lead to very exciting choices on stage that will be fun for the audience to witness.”
More than anything, he wants people to relish in the beauty of live theater.
“[I want people] to be proud of their own children, whether onstage, backstage, or in the booth; To be proud of the program that they have helped sustain and support that has added to our Wood River school community.” ￼
