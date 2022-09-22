Controversy rippled across the hammerschlagen community when local realtor Kirstin Kozlowski accused her opponents of collusion. She claimed they ganged up on her.

“Every time, they pounded mine in first ... that doesn’t sound family friendly,” Kozlowski said.

This came after she bought three nails for each of her friends—she didn’t realize how extensive the game was.

