Facing the music: Mia Edsall's half century in and out (and back in again) of the Wood River Valley music scene

No Cheap Horses consists of drummer/singer Jason Vontver, multi-instrumentalist Greg Schochet and singer/songwriter Mia Edsall.

People who know me know I love Americana music but wish that it had hints of blues and folk. Thankfully, No Cheap Horses is playing the Limelight on Sunday, Feb. 6, at 5:30 p.m., bringing their signature Americana music with hints of blues and folk.

Not only are they a great band, it’s true statement. Have you ever tried to buy a horse? They are quite expensive. I had to settle for a donkey.

Last month, I interviewed No Cheap Horses frontwoman Mia Edsall. It was really good. She has been a staple in the local music scene for decades. She started her first band Stetson by harmonizing with strangers on a chairlift. How fun is that? All I do on ski lifts is partake in awkward small talk. Not much harmony there. 

This event is free. Thank God. I spent all my money on that donkey.

