On Sunday, Oct. 31, The Community Library’s newest writer-in-residence arrived in the area.
Kevin Lavelle is a screenwriter and novelist from Los Angeles. His work spans psychological thrillers, young adult fantasy and magical realism.
The native of Ireland is the first to receive The Community Library’s Writing by Writers Hemingway House Residency. During his two-week tenure in the Wood River Valley, he will work on his new book “Sunset and Time.”
The story follows an empathic therapist whose grief stops time. Then, a hummingbird guides him through his past lives to stop an evil geologist from turning the world’s love to stone.
On Nov. 11, Lavelle will stop by The Community Library to discuss his process and take questions. You can register for the event on The Community Library’s website. Those who attend must wear a mask and show proof of vaccination. The event will also be live-streamed.
